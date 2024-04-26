Dubai is the eighth most affordable city, with a one-night trip costing a total of $465 per person

The study analysed the cost of accommodation, local transport, food, alcohol, and tips in each of the world’s top ten most visited cities.

According to a new study, the cheapest of the world’s top ten most visited cities is Berlin, with a one-night city break costing $266 per person.

Student travel company Rustic Pathways investigated which of the world’s top ten most visited cities are the best value for a one-night stay per person. They did this by examining the median cost of a room in a mid-range hotel, the average price of breakfast, lunch, and dinner at a budget restaurant, the average spend on alcoholic beverages, the average spend on local transport, and the average spend on tips and handouts. A total cost was then calculated, and each city was ranked from the cheapest to the most expensive.

1. Berlin – total cost: $266

The capital of Germany has been named as having the best value for a one-night break out of the world’s most popular cities, with a one-night break costing a total of $266 per person.

The median cost for one night in a mid-range double-occupancy room is $138, which is the cheapest price compared to the other cities. The cost of meals at a budget restaurant is $56, which is the most expensive on the list. Average local transport costs for a day in Berlin will cost you $19.

2. Madrid – total cost: $298

The Spanish capital is the second most affordable popular city, with a one-night trip costing a total of $298 per person.

The median cost for one night in a mid-range double-occupancy room is $167, which is the third-cheapest price in the ranking. The cost of breakfast, lunch, and dinner at a budget restaurant is $37, and the average cost of local transport for a day is $20.

3. Tokyo – total cost: $338

The capital of Japan is the third most affordable of the world’s most visited cities, with the cost of a one-night stay per person totaling $338.

The median cost for a double-occupancy room in a mid-range hotel is $155, the second most affordable price on this list. The cost of breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a budget restaurant is $38. Local transport for a day will cost an average of $18, the second cheapest price compared to the other cities.

4. Barcelona – total cost: $340

The popular Spanish city has been named the fourth-best value city, with a one-night break costing a total of $340 per person.

The median cost for one night in a mid-range double-occupancy room is $208. The cost of a day’s meals at a budget restaurant is $35. Average local transport costs for a day in Barcelona will cost you $21.

5. Amsterdam – total cost: $374

The Netherlands’ capital concludes the top five of the most affordable popular cities, with a one-night trip costing a total of $374 per person.

The median cost for one night in a mid-range double-occupancy room is $221. The cost of breakfast, lunch, and dinner at a budget restaurant is $47, and the average cost of local transport for a day is $21.

6. Rome – total cost: $383

The capital of Italy is the sixth cheapest most visited city, with a one-night trip costing a total of $383 per person. The city has the third most expensive food, with three meals from a budget restaurant costing $51.

7. London – total cost: $461

London, the capital of the UK, is the seventh cheapest city, with the cost of a one-night stay totaling $461 per person. London has the third cheapest alcohol, with a person spending an average of $27 on alcohol during a one-night trip.

8. Dubai – total cost: $465

The eighth most affordable popular city is Dubai, with a one-night break costing a total of $465 per person. The UAE city has the second most expensive mid-range double occupancy rooms, with a one-night stay costing $340 on average.

9. Paris – total cost: $557

The French capital takes the penultimate place in the ranking, with a one-night stay costing a total of $557 per person. Paris has the second most expensive entertainment, with an average person spending $84 per day.

10. New York – total cost: $687

NYC rounds out the top ten, with a one-night break costing a total of $687 per person. The Big Apple has the most expensive mid-range double occupancy rooms, with a one-night stay costing $350, and the most expensive entertainment, with an average daily spend per person of $180.

Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways, commented on the findings:

“With the cost of living having risen dramatically over recent years for many countries, many will still want a holiday abroad, but will be looking to spend less than they usually would. A short-haul city break is a great option for potential holidaymakers who want to visit new places but spend a bit less.

“This study provides a clear insight into the cities that people want to visit, with Europe dominating, and which of these cities are not going to break the bank.

“If someone is looking for a break with plenty of sightseeing, then Dubai is a good option for them, with many of the country’s most popular tourist hotspots being free to the public, such as The Dubai Fountain and Marina Beach. Or if a tourist doesn’t want to overspend on food, then Barcelona is a great option, with the average visitor spending only $35 on food across a one-night break.”