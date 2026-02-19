Dubai, UAE - Sustainable Square has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, titled Scaling Sustainability Across Markets, reflecting a year of expansion across the Middle East, continued growth of its ESG reporting platform Squarely, and measurable progress against its net-zero commitments.

The report marks Sustainable Square’s eighth annual sustainability disclosure and covers its operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East. It has been prepared in reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Key highlights from the report include:

• In 2025, Sustainable Square recorded an 8% increase in overall revenue and a 60.6% increase in projects signed, reflecting accelerating demand from capital markets, financial institutions, and large corporates navigating evolving ESG and sustainability requirements.

• The firm also reported a 40% reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions year-over-year, alongside a decrease in emissions intensity to 1.88 tCO₂e per employee, reinforcing its net-zero trajectory while continuing to scale operations across multiple markets.

• A key driver of growth in 2025 was Squarely, Sustainable Square’s AI-powered ESG reporting and data management platform, which saw revenue increase by 263% as organisations across the region strengthened their ESG disclosure, governance, and regulatory readiness.

Commenting on the release of the report, Monaem Ben Lellahom, Partner and Group CEO of Sustainable Square, said:

“2025 marked a pivotal phase for Sustainable Square in scaling sustainability across markets, expanding from focused engagements to delivering integrated, region-wide sustainability outcomes. With our operations based in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and clients spanning the wider Middle East, we continued to support organisations navigating increasingly complex sustainability expectations.

Looking ahead, our focus remains clear. We will continue to scale sustainability across markets by driving innovation and supporting organisations in creating long-term value for economies, societies, and the environment.

We remain committed to helping shape a more resilient and responsible future.”

Beyond financial and platform growth, the report highlights Sustainable Square’s continued role in supporting the regional sustainability ecosystem, having delivered over 500 sustainability projects for more than 250 clients and maintaining a client satisfaction score of 92.9%.

As sustainability disclosure requirements continue to evolve across regional markets, Sustainable Square’s 2025 Sustainability Report reflects both its operational progress and its role in supporting organisations across the Middle East in strengthening ESG performance, governance, and disclosure.

View the full report here: Sustainable Square 2025 Sustainability Report



About Sustainable Square

Sustainable Square is a regional force with global relevance in ESG, sustainability & tech, climate strategies, decarbonization, sustainable finance, and responsible investment. With over a decade of execution across the Middle East and emerging markets, the firm has helped companies turn ESG from a reporting burden into a strategic asset that drives valuation, resilience, and investor confidence.

Sustainable Square partners with listed companies, private firms, and financial institutions to embed ESG into business strategy, improve disclosures, accelerate climate action, and enhance their equity and investment story. This approach has positioned the firm as a trusted advisor, with a customer satisfaction rate of 92% and a client retention rate of 90%.

To scale this impact, Sustainable Square developed SQUARELY, a fully AI-powered ESG reporting platform that automates complex disclosures, ensures data integrity, and aligns seamlessly with global investor-grade standards.

Visit us at: sustainablesquare.com

