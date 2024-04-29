Short term let accommodation is set to enjoy a busy summer thanks to the UAE’s diversified entertainment offerings, compelling summer calendar of events, government tourism incentives, and the addition of even more flight routes across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Hot off the heels of a record breaking 2023 during which Dubai welcomed 17.15 million international overnight visitors - more tourists than ever before – the 2024 tourism numbers are continuing this positive trend. A record number of visitors have already arrived in Dubai so far this year with an almost 20% year-on-year increase in overnight visitors during the first few months of 2024 – a trend which is expected to continue into the summer months.

With summer fast approaching, this traditionally quieter season in the UAE is likely to stay buoyant.

Popular summer destinations across Europe may look less appealing to travellers this year due to surges in pricing, drawing even more travellers to consider Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and its fast-developing neighboring Emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah, as attractive vacation options, even through the warmer months.

Furthermore, the UAE’s evolving offering brings further pull, expanding all-season appeal and diversifying its proposition. With vast malls which have shopping, entertainment and dining under one roof, and its 800-plus hotels with temperature controlled pools, as well as its indoor theme parks, water activities, and incredible host of world-class restaurants, there is more to do than ever before even when temperatures soar.

In addition, the Dubai Government has big ambitions of increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to GPD to reach AED450 billion by 2031, and its annual summer campaigns are essential to it reaching those goals. Summer will see the UAE’s tourism boards launch campaigns to further incentivise international tourists such as ‘kids go free’ deals, dining offers, and city-wide retail festivals, offering even more reason to visit.

The short-term let market offers an attractive option for those summer travellers. Not only is a short term let property often more affordable (though UAE hotel prices do nicely nudge down in the warmer season), they can also provide a more personalised, exclusive, and comfier stay.

Short term lets offer a brilliant summer base

Summer is a season when travellers tend to book longer trips, filling the long school holidays and making the most of quieter months in the corporate world. Those looking for three or four weeks away or more will often take a business-and-leisure approach to their trip, working for a portion of it to allow them to stay away from the office longer.

Short-term lets present an excellent option for those taking this hybrid approach to their travels thanks to a more ‘home from home’ feel with separate living, dining, sleeping and working areas.

Anna Skigin, CEO of Frank Porter said: “Each year the UAE builds its all-season offering and with popularity and visitor numbers at an all-time-high, we look forward to summer 2024 being a record breaking season for short-term lets. The country does not stop during summer, in fact, the ever increasing and diverse offerings - from theme parks and museums to hotels with their swimming, spa, and dining experiences - offer endless things to do during a summer visit.

“The busiest season for family travel, a summer short-term let helps families settle in for a longer break to enjoy a home away from home. The breadth of short-term let properties now available in UAE mean all travellers will find something that suits them, whether that be a studio in DIFC for a solo traveller’s bleisure trip, or a large apartment in a prime spot such as Dubai Marina or Palm Jumeirah where a family can enjoy being in shooting distance of all the city’s attractions while enjoying a homely accommodation.”