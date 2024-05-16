The most popular departure date during the Eid Al Adha break for UAE residents is 14 June 2024, according to Skyscanner’s data

More than half of UAE travellers are searching for trips of up to one week or less, while 33% are looking for trips that are over 1-2 weeks long.

Dubai, UAE — As residents look ahead to planning their holidays for the upcoming Eid Al Adha break, global travel marketplace, Skyscanner reveals the top trends and insights among UAE travellers. Findings reveal that 14 June 2024 is the most popular travel departure date during this period, and more than half of UAE travellers (53%) are searching for trips that are one week or less. At the same time, 33% of travellers are looking for trips that are over 1-2 weeks long, and 14% are looking to book holidays for up to a month*.

Skyscanner unveils five destinations experiencing a surge in popularity among travellers from UAE. From the vibrant streets of New York to the pristine shores of Malé, these are the trending destinations witnessing the highest year-on-year spike in searches for June departures*.

5 Trending Destinations

New York (525%) Tokyo (330%) Athens (257%) Dublin (212%) Malé (205%)

Skyscanner also revealed the most searched destinations by UAE travellers ahead of Eid Al Adha. Offering a glimpse into the travel preferences and trends shaping the region, the data sheds light on where UAE residents are looking to escape during this holiday season.

5 Most Searched Cities by UAE travellers

London Athens New York Cairo Manchester

Skyscanner’s Travel Expert, Ayoub El Mamoun, comments:

“As the Eid Al Adha break approaches, we're witnessing a dynamic shift in travel preferences among UAE residents. The surge in popularity of these five trending destinations showcases the adventurous spirit of UAE travellers, from the vibrant streets of New York to the serene shores of Malé. It's inspiring to see such a diverse range of destinations capturing the imagination of travellers, with each offering its unique blend of culture, history, and experiences. At Skyscanner, we remain committed to empowering travellers with comprehensive insights and seamless booking experiences, ensuring they make the most of their holiday journeys."

For travellers still deciding on a destination to visit this upcoming break, a Skyscanner ‘Everywhere’ search is one of the easiest ways to be inspired. Ordered by cheapest price, a search to ‘Everywhere’ shows travellers all the destinations available for your desired travel departure. For example, a quick Everywhere search on Skyscanner reveals return flights to Italy from AED 980, France from AED 1,135 and Spain from AED 1,308 round trip. If you already know your preferred destination, but are flexible on dates, use Skyscanner’s ‘up whole month’ tool to see the cheapest days to fly at a glance and pick the right deal for you.”

Source: *Skyscanner return flight searches from UAE conducted between 01/04/24 to 29/04/24 for departures between 14/06/24 to 21/06/24.

