Muscat: Oman will be hosting the 29th World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony on Friday, 11th November, at the Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, under the patronage of His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

This significant step comes as part of the efforts to promote and position Oman as one of the top tourist destinations in the region, in addition to being one of the important players in the tourism sector at the regional and global level.

It is noteworthy that the Sultanate of Oman, represented by Oman Airports, hosted this prestigious award ceremony for the first time in 2019. The ceremony witnessed great success in terms of participation and the local and international media coverage that accompanied it.

A total of 16 major awards were also awarded to Oman, 3 for Oman Airports and 4 for Oman Air, while a number of other awards were presented to hotels and travel and tourism agencies in the Sultanate.

It is likely that the 29th edition of the World Travel Awards will witness strong competition this year, following the recovery of the travel and tourism sector in 2022 compared to the previous two years, which witnessed a significant decline due to the pandemic.

Established in 1993 in England, the World Travel Awards celebrates its 29th anniversary this year. Its annual programme is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global tourism industry. Travel and tourism-related companies and hotels the world over are always keen to participate for a chance to win one of their illustrious awards. Doing so is an achievement that provides them with the ideal marketing tool to promote their winning products and services.

About Oman Airports

Oman Airports is a government-owned company that manages and operates the civil airports of the Sultanate of Oman and manages their airport operations and infrastructure, including on-ground services, terminal buildings, cargo buildings, runways, aprons, car parking and other facilities. As a result, Oman Airports plays a vital role in enabling other sectors to enhance their performance and their contribution towards the development of the national economy. The company has a strategic vision that seeks to position the Sultanate’s airports among the best airports in the world, fulfilling their goal of establishing Oman’s airports as gateways to beauty and opportunities.

About World Travel Awards

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about WTA visit www.worldtravelawards.com