The tech industry has traditionally been male-dominated, but women entrepreneurs are making significant strides and changing the game with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. Women-led tech startups are driving change and creating a more diverse and inclusive industry.

A Citigroup report published in 2022 revealed that increasing female representation in the tech industry could add $2 trillion to global GDP. This highlights the importance of creating more opportunities and providing support for women to pursue careers in this field. It is evident that there is a need for increased initiatives aimed at encouraging and empowering women to take on roles in tech.

Women entrepreneurs bring unique strengths to the tech industry, including empathy, collaboration, and creativity. They are breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of women in tech.

However, data from the PitchBook Platform reveals that in 2022, companies founded exclusively by women received only 2.1% of the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the US, emphasizing the persistent gender disparity that exists in the venture capital industry. This highlights the need for greater investment in female-led startups.

Realiste, an AI-powered proptech company based in Dubai, is proud to have a significant number of women in leadership roles, including Anastasia Denisova, the CEO of Realiste in the MENA region. Under Anastasia's leadership, the company has integrated with 27 real estate developers, attracted more than 50,000 users, and achieved impressive growth. This demonstrates the valuable perspective and expertise that women bring to leadership roles in the tech industry.

A report by the Dubai Future Foundation shows that women now make up 45% of the UAE's startup workforce, a significant increase from previous years, indicating a growing trend towards greater gender diversity in the startup industry in the MENA region.

"Women entrepreneurs bring a unique perspective to leadership in tech that can lead to better innovation and problem-solving," said Anastasia Denisova, CEO of Realiste MENA. "At Realiste, we are committed to promoting inclusivity in all aspects of our operations, and we are proud to see the trend of women's rising role in tech entrepreneurship in MENA."

It is clear that there is a need for greater support for women entrepreneurs in the tech industry, such as extending support services, promoting training opportunities that foster growth and development, facilitating access to capital for women business owners, and promoting a female entrepreneurial culture. By providing these resources and opportunities, we can help create a more inclusive and equitable industry that benefits not only women entrepreneurs but also the tech industry and the economy as a whole. It is time to take action and work towards creating a brighter and more diverse future for women in tech entrepreneurship.