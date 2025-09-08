Kuwait City, Kuwait – The GCC Financial Markets Committee published the Unified Investor Relations Guide for 2025, which was developed collaboratively by committee members Boursa Kuwait, Saudi Tadawul, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group, Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Muscat Stock Exchange, and Qatar Stock Exchange.

The optional guide aims to unify investor relations practices across the region, enhancing the quality and transparency of investor-focused communication in alignment with international standards. It provides listed companies with a structured framework for implementing transparent communication, effective disclosures, ESG integration and strategic stakeholder engagement, and is designed to support the establishment of credible investor relations functions and strengthen engagement with both regional and international capital markets.

“This guide is a strategic step toward unifying investor relations standards and practices across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)’s capital markets, contributing to the enhancement of transparency, credibility, and strengthening investor confidence. It reflects the GCC Financial Markets Committee’s commitment to providing practical tools that enhance the communication channels between listed companies and their investors, as well as supporting the sustainable growth and development of capital markets,” said Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, the Chief Executive Officer of Boursa Kuwait.

“By keeping pace with rapid developments and adopting the highest regulatory standards and international best practices, the Committee remains dedicated to reinforcing the appeal of the region’s capital markets to investors worldwide. These efforts underscore its ongoing commitment to cementing the GCC’s standing on the global stage and further increasing the competitiveness of its markets,” he added.

The introduction of an optional unified IR guide contributes to the development of investor relations within the region’s capital markets and among its listed companies, reinforcing transparency in GCC financial markets as well as strengthening investor trust and empowering issuers with actionable guidance on disclosure planning, investor targeting, and enhancing corporate communication.

By aligning IR practices with international expectations, the guide aims to enhance the GCC’s attractiveness to global investors and is part of the committee’s efforts to support the growth of regional capital markets, create an advanced capital market ecosystem in the GCC, and elevate its position on the global stage.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

