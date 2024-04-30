Online language learning platform Preply has investigated the best cities around the world, and in Asia specifically, for expats to live.

According to the language learning platform Preply, over 26% of those learning a new language online are doing so due to relocating to a new area.

With emigration becoming an increasingly popular choice amongst students, families, and working professionals, this begs the question – which cities around the world are the best for expats to move to in 2024?

To find out which cities around the world, and in Asia, are the best for expats looking to relocate, Preply has ranked 60 of the most popular destinations on 9 relevant relocation metrics. These include the average monthly cost of living as an expat, average salary, safety scores, and many more.

You can view the full research here: https://preply.com/en/blog/expat-cities/

The Global Expat Index 2024: The world’s top 10 cities for expats to work and live



Rank City Country Most dominant official Language Monthly cost of living as an expat ($) Av. monthly salary (after tax) ($) Estimated % tax on £50,000 Internet speed (Mbps) Safety city index 0-100 Visitor return Rate (%) Salary spent on a monthly coworking space (%) Cleanliness index 0-100 How many hours to learn the dominant language in the city Expat relocation score 1 Tallinn Estonia Estonian $1,586 $1,808 20% 137 77.14 11% 11% 21.67 1,100 7.35 2 Bern Switzerland Swiss German $3,796 $6,736 40% 48 79.47 13% 5% 15.38 750 7.32 3 Singapore Singapore English $4,355 $4,980 22% 69 76.61 14% 10% 18.59 1100 7.08 Basel Switzerland Swiss German $4,152 $7,356 40% 41 86.71 9% 5% 16.67 750 7.08 4 Rotterdam Netherlands Dutch $3,004 $3,784 50% 133 75.48 10% 10% 21.93 600 7.06 5 Munich Germany German $2,684 $3,882 45% 64 79.03 13% 6% 20.00 750 7.02 6 Amsterdam Netherlands Dutch $3,495 $3,898 50% 86 72.11 14% 6% 29.35 600 6.87 7 Madrid Spain Spanish $2,353 $2,639 47% 107 73.33 14% 17% 30.67 600 6.85 8 The Hague Netherlands Dutch $2,696 $3,818 50% 37 73.78 13% 6% 14.73 600 6.84 9 Dubai United Arab Emirates Arabic $3,787 $3,894 0% 52 83.40 16% 9% 23.46 2,200 6.80 10 Málaga Spain Spanish $1,999 $2,002 47% 124 70.13 12% 12% 35.42 600 6.77

Tallinn, Estonia is the best city to live and work in 2024

With the highest overall score of 7.35, Tallinn in Estonia ranks as the best city for expats. Living costs here average $1,586 per month, while monthly rent costs are around $723, leaving enough income for other expenses.

The city also has a high safety index of 77 out of 100, placing it amongst the top 10 safest cities for expats, and a cleanliness score of 22, (the lower the number, the cleaner the city).

Bern, Switzerland, is the second best city for expats to relocate to in 2024

Bern comes in second place for the best city globally to move to as an expat. Living costs here are higher than Tallinn ($3,796), but with salaries averaging $6,736, the second highest for this metric, the cost of living balances out.

Bern is also a safe and clean option for expats, with the fourth highest safety score of 79, and the second best cleanliness score of 15.

In third place is Singapore. It’s one of the cleanest cities, with a low score of 18.59 (the lower the score, the cleaner the city). Living costs are approximately $4,355 per month, and the average salary is $4,980. The city also boasts a high safety score of 77.

Basel and Rotterdam come in fourth and fifth, with expat relocation scores of 7.08 and 7.06 respectively.

The top 10 cities in Asia for expats to work and live

Preply’s research also found out which cities specifically in Asia are the best for living and working in 2024.



Rank City Country Most dominant official Language Monthly cost of living as an expat ($) Av. monthly salary (after tax) ($) Estimated % tax on £50,000 Internet speed (Mbps) Safety city index (100 = safest) Visitor return Rate (%) Salary spent on a monthly coworking space (%) Cleanliness index (100 = worse) How many hours to learn the dominant language in the city Expat relocation score 1 Singapore Singapore English $4,355 $4,980 22 69 76.61 14% 10% 18.59 1,100 7.20 2 Bangkok Thailand Thai $1,043 $650 35 92 60.24 19% 30% 27.01 1,100 6.96 3 Dubai United Arab Emirates Arabic $3,787 $3,894 0 52 83.40 16% 9% 23.46 2,200 6.81 Penang Malaysia Malay $691 $1,022 30 92 68.74 10% 7% 32.88 900 6.72 4 Chiang Mai Thailand Thai $665 $531 35 63 76.50 15% 33% 50.32 1,100 6.25 5 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Malay $1,064 $1,225 30 84 38.13 16% 13% 52.50 900 6.23 6 Seoul South Korea Korean $1,739 $3,007 45 90 75.52 14% 7% 32.88 2,200 6.16 7 Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Arabic $3,501 $3,597 0 36 86.71 11% 9% 29.79 2,200 6.09 8 Tokyo Japan Japanese $1,967 $3,118 56 66 76.01 16% 7% 27.93 2,200 6.05 9 Taipei Taiwan Mandarin (Chinese) $1,299 $1,785 40 76 84.49 14% 25% 32.07 2,200 5.97 10 Hong Kong Hong Kong Cantonese (Chinese) $3,764 $3,602 15% 43 78.16 15% 7% 46.00 2,200 6.77

Singapore is the best Asian city for expats in 2024

Singapore tops the list as the best Asian city, as well as globally, for expats in 2024. With its cleanliness, its safety and its wealth of interesting cultural excursions to explore, it’s an ideal option for expats.

Coming second is Bangkok, Thailand. 19% of its visitors return here, proving its demand, and there are 347 things to do in the city — from exciting street food to magnificent temples.

In third place is Dubai. Famous for its luxury lifestyle, Dubai’s cost of living is particularly high, at $3,787 per month. Although, Dubai’s tax laws mean that those earning more than £50,000 pay nothing in tax, an attractive benefit for expats.

In fourth is Penang, Malaysia, with an average monthly living cost of $691, followed by Chiang Mai in fifth, with a monthly living cost of $665.

Ang Mo Kio ranked the most affordable place to live in Singapore for expats

With 1.23 million expats and migrant workers living in Singapore in 2022, Preply has also looked into which areas of Singapore are the most affordable, and the most expensive, to rent a one bedroom condo to help those looking to pack their backs and make a home here.

Rank Area of residence Avg. household income Avg. monthly cost of renting 1 bed condo Percentage of income to rent 1 Ang Mo Kio $5,499 $1,268 23% 2 Sembawang $8,499 $2,329 27% 3 Yishun $6,499 $1,833 28% 4 Punggol $9,499 $2,767 29% 5 Choa Chu Kang $8,499 $2,523 30%

The town of Ang Mo Kio has the best value for rent. With household incomes at $5,499, and rent costs averaging $1,268 per month, the percentage of income used on rent is 23%, the lowest figure overall.

In second place is Sembawang. It has a higher monthly household income ($8,499), though the average rent cost is almost double that of Ang Mo Kio, ($2,329), resulting in a slightly higher income percentage (27%).

In third is Yishun, with 28% of income used, followed by Punggol in fourth (29%) and Choa Chu Kang in fifth, with 30% of average income spent on rent.

The top five most expensive places to rent in Singapore

Rank Area of residence Avg. household income Avg. monthly cost of renting 1 bed condo Percentage of income to rent 1 Toa Payoh $5,499 $5,007 91% 2 Bukit Merah $5,499 $4,712 86% 3 Outram $3,499 $2,679 77% 4 Kallang $5,499 $4,096 75% 5 Geylang $5,499 $3,646 66%

Toa Payoh is the most expensive place to rent in Singapore, with 91% of residents’ income spent on rent. The average income is $5,499, and with an average monthly cost of $5,007, residents in Toa Payoh have little room to pay other expenses.

In second place is Bukit Merah, with 86% of residents’ income required to pay rent. People here have the same monthly income as Toa Payoh, but the cost of rent is $4,712, making it slightly more affordable.

In third is Outram, with just over three quarters of income needed to pay rent (77%). Kallang comes fourth, at 75%, and Geylang comes fifth (66%).

Language expert shares top tips for expats in Asia

Sylvia Johnson, Language Expert at Preply commented:

“Asia can be a real culture shock for some, particularly when it comes to speaking the language. To help out, we’ve put together some top language and culture tips to consider when traveling to an Asian country.”

Learn some basic words in your country’s language

“A simple tip that will help any expat in a new country is to learn very basic words if you don’t already know the language. A simple ‘please’, ‘thank you’ and ‘hello’ go a long way when interacting with locals, and is your first step towards language learning.

Be mindful of dress codes

Each country, culture and religion is different when it comes to dress codes. It’s important to do some research on what is appropriate to wear around the city you’re living in, particularly if you’re visiting a religious site like a temple.

Get to grips with body language

Body language is the secondary communication after verbal communication, and it's just as important. Get an idea of what body language is used to convey certain things. There’s plenty of content online about this, so do some research and you’re sure to feel comfortable communicating.

Learn the language - fluently!

It’s a lot of work, and a lot of dedication, but learning the native language of the country you’re emigrating to is an essential part of integrating into your new life. And, it’s a lot easier than you think!”

-Ends-

About Preply

Preply is an online language learning marketplace, connecting tutors to hundreds of thousands of learners in 180 countries worldwide. More than 40,000 tutors teach over 50 languages, powered by a machine-learning algorithm that recommends the best tutors for each learner. Founded in the United States in 2012 by three Ukrainian founders Kirill Bigai, Serge Lukyanov, and Dmytro Voloshyn, Preply has grown from a team of 3 to a company of over 600 employees of 62 different nationalities with offices in Barcelona, New York, and Kyiv.

Methodology and Sources

To reveal the best cities for expats, language learning platform Preply created the global expat index ranking 50 cities around the world on their suitability for relocating to live and work based on the following 10 metrics:

Average monthly cost of living as an expat

Average monthly salary (after tax)

Estimated tax on $50,000

Internet speed (Mbps)

Safety city index (0-100, 100 being the safest)

Visitor return rate

Average monthly cost co-working space and percentage of salary spent on a co-working space

Cleanliness (dirty and untidy score, Higher = worse)

How many hours to learn the dominant language in the city

Each city was ranked and scored to give a final “Expat relocation score” out of 10.

A separate index was also created for Asia using the same metrics to rank 20 of the continent’s cities on their suitability for expats.

Another separate index was created for Singapore to reveal the best and worst planning authorities for expats based on the percentage of their salary spent on rent.