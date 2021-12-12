Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group welcomed H.E. Mr. Abdulgani M. Macatoman, Undersecretary Trade Promotions Group, Department of Trade and Industry in Philppines, at Al Maya Supermarkets and wished him all the best.

H.E. Mr. Abdulgani M. Macatoman on his visit to the Al Maya Supermarkets, he appreciated the efforts made by Al Maya Group in promoting Filipino products in the U.A.E. and Middle East.

Mr. Abdulgani M. Macatoman, Undersecretary Trade Promotions Group, Department of Trade and Industry in Philppines, is in the U.A.E. to attend several meetings related to EXPO 2020.

A book “The Global Halal Economy” was presented to Mr. Kamal Vachani by Mr. Abdulgani M. Macatoman, who is also the author of this book.

Kamal Vachani appreciated the efforts taken by Mr. Abdulgani M. Macatoman for the valuable time taken to visit Al Maya Supermarket.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021