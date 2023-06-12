Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative solutions to solve the world’s water challenges, has announced the appointment of Pietro Moro as Managing Director, Middle East & Türkiye. Mr Moro will take the helm at the company following the promotion of Naji Skaf, who will assume the role of President, MEIAA (Middle East & Türkiye, India, Africa, Australia & New Zealand for Xylem.

Pietro Moro, an integral member of Xylem’s regional leadership and development team, has played a key role in driving the company’s successful expansion and business growth across the Middle East and Türkiye region. In his new role, he will be responsible for building upon the strong growth achieved by the company to date and reinforcing Xylem’s commitment to solving the most challenging water issues. This will include a key focus on the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye – an important growth market for Xylem.

Pietro Moro, Managing Director, Middle East & Türkiye, said: “Embracing the power of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, I am delighted to continue my tenure with Xylem in this new capacity. It is a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of water management in the region. I am excited to lead our exceptional team in building on the important work already achieved in creating a lasting impact and ensuring a more resilient and prosperous future for the region.”

Pietro Moro has worked with Xylem since 2011 and most recently held the position of Sales and Customer Service Director for the business in the Middle East & Türkiye. He brings over 16 years of experience to the role in leading multinational and multifunctional teams, including sales, strategy, engineering, customer service and quality across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Moving into the role of President of MEIAA for Xylem, Naji Skaf will be responsible for enabling functions across emerging markets, and delivering market-leading solutions that address localised water challenges.

Naji Skaf, President MEIAA, said: “Since joining Xylem in 2011, Pietro has played an invaluable role in our successful growth in the region. His strategic vision and in-depth understanding of the industry make Pietro the perfect person to lead the company towards our strategic objectives in the region.”

“With Pietro taking on the role of Managing Director with enthusiasm and experience, supported by Xylem's innovative portfolio and passionate team, I am confident he will continue to deliver exceptional results, leveraging technology and collaboration with our customers and partners to transform water management practices in the region,” Skaf added.

By delivering innovative solutions, fostering strategic partnerships, and empowering communities, Xylem is poised to address the diverse water challenges across the region and reaffirms its commitment to making a lasting positive impact on the environment and the lives of millions.

