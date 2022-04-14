Abu Dhabi, UAE: Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi has announced the appointment of Victoria Nield as the new Director of Operations.

Victoria moved into her new role on the 1st March 2022, having previously held the position as Operations Manager at Courtyard by Marriott & Marriott Executive Apartments Dubai Green Community since October 2019.

With a wealth of experience ranging over 20 years, and across multiple positions within Marriott International, Victoria has worked across all functions of Operations and brings vast knowledge and expertise to her new role.

In her new role, Victoria will be responsible for the hotel operation including rooms, food & beverage, and spa & recreation.

Victoria Nield said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Operations at the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan. Located within the Al Forsan International Sports Resort, the hotel plays an important role in hosting international and domestic guests and provides the ideal opportunity to provide the high standards of service the Marriott brand is known for. I look forward to working with the team to continue to win the hearts and minds of our customers and maintaining the high standards of service excellence that the property has become synonymous for”.

David Lance, General Manager of the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan said: “We’re very excited to welcome Victoria Nield on board as our new Director of Operations. Her appointment brings a wealth of new experience, expertise, and creativity to the team. We’re confident that her strong business acumen and high standards in guest satisfaction will be a welcomed addition to the team.”

Victoria started her career with Marriott International in 2004 as part of Marriott’s voyager program at Marriott Worsley Park Hotel & Country Club and has since held many positions including F&B Manager at Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel in Manchester as well as playing a key role in the pre-opening of Marriott & Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf in 2013.

