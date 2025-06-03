Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, has been reelected to the Board of Directors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for a second term during the IATA’s 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in New Delhi. During his three-year tenure, Prof. Bolat will continue to contribute to the global aviation vision and represent the industry among other leading aviation executives.

IATA is one of the most influential international organizations shaping the global air transport sector. It plays a pivotal role in advocating the strategic interests of its member airlines and guiding the industry on key issues such as sustainability, operational efficiency, and digital transformation. Engagements of the IATA Board of Directors is instrumental in driving progress across the global aviation landscape.

Commenting on his reelection, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated “I am honored to be reelected to the IATA Board of Directors. This responsibility is not only a testament to the strength and vision of our airline, but also a significant opportunity to represent Türkiye’s growing influence in the global aviation arena. As Turkish Airlines, we remain committed to actively contributing to IATA’s strategic initiatives and the future of our industry.”

Prof. Bolat’s reelection reaffirms to Turkish Airlines’ prominent role in global aviation and its unwavering commitment to fostering international collaboration. It also reinforces Türkiye’s influential voice in shaping the future of the industry at the highest levels of global governance.

