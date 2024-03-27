Dubai, UAE – TBWA\RAAD today announced the appointment of Catherine Bannister as its new Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately.

Bringing a wealth of experience to the role, Catherine will lead the strategic initiatives across TBWA\RAAD's diverse client portfolio. Her appointment underscores the agency's commitment to crafting holistic brand experiences and driving strategic growth opportunities for its clients.

In her capacity, Catherine will collaborate closely with the strategy team, overseeing the development of disruptive strategies aimed at fostering growth and creativity. Her emphasis on leveraging advanced strategic thinking to deliver transformative ideas will further augment TBWA\RAAD's mission to provide unparalleled creative excellence and innovative solutions.

Reda Raad, Group CEO at TBWA\RAAD, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Catherine to our leadership team. Her proven track record in leadership and strategic expertise make her an ideal fit for this role. With Catherine on board, we are poised to elevate our strategic capabilities, driving unprecedented success for our clients."

Commenting on her appointment, Catherine added: "I am honored to join TBWA\RAAD's esteemed leadership team. The agency's commitment to excellence and its deep-rooted presence in the MENA region resonate with my own passion for the area. As a senior female leader, I am proud to contribute to an organization that has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East."

With a distinguished career spanning various global leadership roles in the UK and Malaysia, Catherine brings extensive expertise in brand development, market expansion, and talent cultivation. Her tenure of four and a half years in the MENA region has equipped her with invaluable insights into regional dynamics, further enhancing her ability to deliver insightful strategic solutions.

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption Company®, named one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Hub71, Infiniti, Injazat, KFC, Max Fashion, Meta, NEOM, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, RAKBank, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)/Mayo Clinic, UAE Government Media Office. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

