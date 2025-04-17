Experienced hotelier to lead the flagship property into a new era of hospitality

Dubai, UAE: STORY Hospitality, the international hospitality brand redefining meaningful travel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yassin Mahmoud as General Manager of The H Dubai. A seasoned hospitality leader with over 17 years of global experience, Mahmoud brings a dynamic blend of operational expertise and people-first leadership to one of Dubai’s most renowned and recognised hotels.

Yassin’s career spans key roles with renowned international brands including Marriott, Radisson Blu, Hilton, and Le Meridien, across the UAE and Egypt. Throughout his journey, he has successfully led complex hotel operations, driven consistent revenue growth, enhanced guest satisfaction, and delivered award-winning service across diverse markets.

In his new role, Yassin will spearhead a transformational phase for The H Dubai, as the property further elevates its positioning within Dubai’s competitive luxury hospitality landscape, offering a refreshed guest experience that reflects STORY’s bold design ethos, emotional storytelling, and deep sense of place.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yassin to the STORY family,” said Victor Abou-Ghanem, CEO of STORY Hospitality. “His track record of operational excellence, innovation and passion for nurturing high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our vision to grow STORY Hotels & Resorts into the most inspiring brand in hospitality. Yassin’s leadership will be key as we write the next chapter of The H Dubai’s journey.”

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for STORY Hospitality, which is expanding its portfolio across the MENA region with upcoming openings in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain. With a focus on creating transformative stays that engage all the senses, STORY Hospitality continues to grow its global presence through meaningful service, strategic innovation and immersive design.

As the rebrand of The H Dubai takes shape under Yassin’s leadership, guests can expect the signature STORY blend of elevated comfort, thoughtful experiences, and authentic connections, right in the heart of the city.

STORY Hospitality: Where Travel Becomes a Tale Worth Telling

STORY Hospitality is redefining what it means to stay, feel, and experience. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, this fast-growing international hotel management company is on a mission to turn every guest journey into a story worth sharing. With a thoughtfully curated portfolio spanning luxury escapes and vibrant city stays, STORY Hospitality blends world-class service with bold design and a deep sense of place.

As the hospitality arm of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG) - one of the most prestigious institutional investment funds in the Middle East - STORY Hospitality is rooted in excellence and driven by ambition. Its collection includes the elevated elegance of STORY Hotels & Resorts and the urban edge of CUE Hotels, each offering a distinct approach to modern travel. From the turquoise shores of the Seychelles to the cultural heart of Morocco and the buzzing energy of the UAE, STORY’s properties are designed to ignite the senses and inspire connection.

With a strong development pipeline, including upcoming openings in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the company is expanding its reach across the MENA region and beyond. Whether it’s a barefoot island retreat or a design-forward city stay, STORY Hospitality is committed to growing its presence through immersive experiences and strategic innovation.

Beyond hotels, the company also manages a portfolio of commercial and residential assets, including offices, retail spaces, and apartments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - offering a holistic vision of modern hospitality and lifestyle management.

At its core, STORY Hospitality exists to create moments of meaning. Its vision: to become the most inspiring brand in hospitality for guests, team members, and stakeholders alike. Its purpose: to deliver transformative stays that delight all the senses - and leave a lasting impression.

As its global footprint grows, so too does its promise: thoughtful service, distinctive design, and experiences that go beyond the expected.

Discover more at www.story-hospitality.com

Media contact

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

shakespearecomms.com