Ajman, UAE:– His Highness Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), visited the Ajman Tourism platform at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on May 2, 2023. During the visit, His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, and senior management representatives.

Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi was shown the diverse range of activities and attractions on display at the platform. He was briefed about the latest services provided by ADTD including the Holiday Homes online registration program and Ajman Museums e-ticketing system. Both projects are in line with the national sustainability theme of year 2023.

The visit also provided a valuable opportunity for Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi to meet with ADTD’s partners and stakeholders from the tourism industry in Ajman and discuss the future of tourism in the city. ADTD is committed to developing and promoting Ajman as a world-class tourist destination, and this visit is a testament to their efforts.

Photo Caption: Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ADTD, visits the Ajman Tourism platform at the Arabian Travel Market alongside Khadija Turki, Director of Tourism Development and Marketing Department, and His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

