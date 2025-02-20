Sharjah – With the approval of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Education Academy Board of Trustees Appoints Professor Pauline Taylor-Guy as Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy.

A distinguished leader in education research, policy, and leadership, Professor Taylor-Guy brings a wealth of experience with a global impact spanning multiple continents.

As Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, Professor Taylor-Guy will lead the institution’s mission to elevate educational excellence, foster innovation, and support the professional growth of educators in the UAE and beyond.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) fosters strategic partnerships with leading local and international institutions to achieve its mission of advancing education. Through these collaborations, SEA develops educators with innovative academic programs, grounded in scientific research and global best practices.

By enhancing teacher performance, SEA drives higher student outcomes, nurturing talented and highly qualified professionals who align with the UAE’s vision for a brighter future.