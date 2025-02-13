Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park, and Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park, and Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai are pleased to announce the appointment of Saurav Puri as Multi-Property General Manager. With over 17 years of leadership experience in the hospitality industry, Saurav brings a wealth of expertise in driving operational excellence, enhancing guest experiences, and strengthening brand positioning across highly competitive markets.

Saurav’s journey in hospitality began with Marriott International in 2008, where he built a strong foundation in commercial strategy before transitioning into key leadership roles across the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

In 2014, Saurav transitioned to the Middle East, where he quickly ascended through key leadership roles. As Area Director of Revenue Management, he was pivotal in expanding market share and driving financial growth across a varied portfolio, demonstrating his ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive landscape. Throughout his career, he has successfully worked in high-profile properties, including W Dubai – The Palm, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, and St. Regis The Palm, delivering transformative results in financial growth, operational efficiency, and service excellence, including the Task Force General Manager at W Dubai – The Palm.

Most recently, during his tenure at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai—first as Director of Operations and later as Hotel Manager, the hotel achieved a prestigious Forbes 5-Star rating, earned the Dubai Quality Award, and consistently exceeded performance benchmarks through enhanced guest satisfaction and operational efficiency, a testament to his ability to elevate standards and exceed performance benchmarks.

I am truly honored to step into this role and lead these iconic properties," said Saurav Puri. "Dubai is a global leader in hospitality, and I am excited to collaborate with our exceptionally talented teams to elevate guest experiences, drive innovation, and build upon the legacy of excellence that defines these properties.

I sincerely thank the RDK Group and Marriott International for their trust, vision, and support.

Together, we will strengthen our position in the market and continue redefining luxury hospitality."

Saurav’s appointment underscores the group’s dedication to strong leadership and long-term success. Under his guidance, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park, and Marriott Residences Al Barsha South, Dubai will continue to evolve, offering world-class service and unforgettable experiences for business and leisure travelers alike.

For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dxbdx-the-st-regis-downtown-dubai/overview/

