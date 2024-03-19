Ramzi Al-Qassab appointed Managing Director for the Middle East

MANAMA, Bahrain – In a strategic move to accelerate its growth and expansion across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today unveiled two pivotal leadership appointments.

Abdul-Razzaq Iyer has stepped into the new role of Vice President of Operations and Strategy in EMEA and Ramzi Al-Qassab has been appointed as the new Managing Director for the Middle East region. These changes are poised to drive Sabre's mission of redefining travel through advanced technology and innovation.

"As we navigate through the dynamic landscape of the EMEA markets, these leadership appointments are crucial for our focused efforts towards growth, investment, and success,” said Sean McDonald, Managing Director and Vice President of Sabre in EMEA. “With Sabre’s strategic imperatives and focus on empowering our partners for growth through innovative technology, alongside our investments and leadership team, we are firmly positioned for accelerated growth across the EMEA markets."

In his new role, Iyer will spearhead strategic sales initiatives and forge key partnerships, focusing on significant opportunities within the EMEA markets to enhance Sabre’s market presence and revenue.

"This comprehensive role is designed to support our expansion plans and leverage next-generation technology across the travel ecosystem," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, Vice President of Operations and Strategy, EMEA, Sabre. "We are confident that this leadership enhancement will catalyze our growth and innovation efforts, aligning with our commitment to excellence and strategic development."

Leading the Middle East region, Al-Qassab will focus on delivering Sabre’s commitment to empowering travel buyers by leveraging next-generation technology applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time data analytics.

"With our commitment and new expansion plans, it is an exciting time to be at Sabre, especially in this region," said Ramzi Al-Qassab, Managing Director, Sabre Middle East. "I am looking forward to continuing to work with our highly specialized, customer-driven teams, driving innovative technology, and delivering impactful travel solutions. Our focus on enhancing the personalized customer experience will help enable the transformation of travel across the Middle East, unlocking new avenues for growth in this marketplace."

McDonald further highlighted the strategic importance of these appointments, "I am confident that Abdul-Razzaq Iyer and Ramzi Al-Qassab will lead with a customer-centric approach, delivering bespoke solutions that not only enable our customers to thrive but also establish Sabre as the preferred technology partner in the region."

These leadership appointments underscore Sabre's commitment to its strategic vision and its determination to remain at the forefront of the travel industry's evolution.