The seasoned hospitality veteran will focus on enhancing performance and the overall customer experience across properties

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces the promotion of Harald Feurstein to Area General Manager Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and General Manager Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, effective 1 September 2024.

In this key position, Feurstein will oversee operational strategies at one of Rotana’s flagship properties, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, and at an area level, working closely with Operations teams at Rotana hotels across the emirate. In line with Rotana’s promise of ‘Treasured Time’, Feurstein will focus on enhancing the customer experience, ensuring the highest standards of service and guest satisfaction, and maximising performance.

Commenting on the announcement, Eddy Tannous, COO of Rotana, said: “We are excited to announce our colleague, Harald Feurstein’s promotion to Area General Manager Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and General Manager Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. With a stellar track record as General Manager Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Feinstein has proven himself time and again, continuously setting new standards for excellence within the industry. His leadership has been key in shaping Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana’s reputation for exceptional service. We are confident that he will excel in his new role.”

Feurstein brings with him over two decades of industry experience. Most recently, he served as General Manager Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana where his hands-on approach and strategic vision were instrumental in enhancing the customer experience and establishing new benchmarks. Before joining Rotana, Feurstein held senior management posts at leading hospitality brands in Asia, including Fairmont, Conrad, and Hilton. He holds a Masters Certificate in Hospitality Management from Cornell University.

“I am greatly honoured to receive this promotion and am excited for the journey that lies ahead with Rotana. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams at Rotana’s properties in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as well as our Rotana Corporate team to continue building on the group’s successes, ensuring each of our guests can create lasting memories,” said Feurstein.

Rotana currently operates 81 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving millions of guests annually. With a robust pipeline of new projects, including several in the UAE and international markets, Rotana continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its reputation for delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.

-Ends-

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 operational and pipeline properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.