Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah is pleased to announce the appointment of Maryna Ulgen as Assistant Director of Sales, strengthening the resort’s commercial leadership team with a seasoned hospitality professional who brings over a decade of international sales and market development experience within the premium hotel sector.

Maryna joins Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah with an extensive background across renowned hospitality brands in the UAE and Türkiye. Prior to her new role, she served as Assistant Director of Sales at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, where she played a key role in driving leisure market growth, developing strategic partner agreements, and optimising pricing and distribution performance. Her efforts contributed to a significant year-on-year improvement in overall hotel performance, reflecting her strong analytical approach and deep understanding of international source markets.

Throughout her career, Maryna has held progressive sales leadership roles within Rixos Hotels and other prestigious resorts, managing CIS, European and Middle Eastern markets, leading trade show participation, negotiating tour operator contracts, and executing high-impact promotional initiatives. Her expertise spans pricing strategy, partner relationship management, incentive agreements, performance tracking and cross-department collaboration.

Maryna holds a Master’s degree in Tourism and Hospitality and is recognised for her structured, data-driven mindset combined with strong interpersonal and leadership skills. Her ability to streamline sales operations while fostering long-term client partnerships makes her a valuable addition to the Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah team.

In her new position, Maryna will focus on expanding key leisure segments, strengthening strategic partnerships, and supporting the resort’s continued commercial growth in alignment with Rixos brand standards and market positioning.

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah welcomes Maryna Ulgen and looks forward to the expertise and energy she brings as the resort continues to elevate its presence as one of the UAE’s leading beachfront destinations.

ABOUT RIXOS AL MAIRID RAS AL KHAIMAH:

Located on the picturesque shores of Al Mairid, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah offers an ultra all-inclusive experience featuring 466 elegantly appointed rooms and the longest private beachfront in Ras Al Khaimah, boasting 1.5 km of pristine white sand. The resort showcases ten diverse dining venues, presenting a variety of culinary experiences that highlight global flavours and exquisite craftsmanship.

Designed for families, couples, and adventure travellers, the resort emphasises bespoke services and curated experiences. With seven expansive swimming pools, Rixy Kids Club, and Teens Club, the property caters to a wide range of interests with daily activities. The bespoke spa provides an extensive selection of treatments, while Exclusive Sports Club features group fitness activities, daily classes, and wellness programmes. The resort is distinguished by its emphasis on entertainment, offering a variety of performances throughout the year.

Rixos Al Mairid’s Ras Al Khaimah architecture draws inspiration from Andalusian, Arabian, and Turkish influences, creating a sense of wonder from the moment of arrival.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment programme, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Rixos Hotels operates a global portfolio across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, with continued growth into new international markets. Each property is defined by best-in-class facilities, distinctive dining concepts and immersive entertainment experiences. The award-winning Rixos Hotels brand has received international recognition from leading industry bodies, including the MICHELIN guide, Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards, World Travel Awards, and TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lilia Kulishenko

Marketing Manager

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

E: lilia.kulishenko@rixos.com