Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City has announced the appointment of Laeeq Ahmed as the hotel’s new Human Resources Director. Mr. Ahmed brings almost two decades of experience to this vital role and is sure to be a great asset to the established team providing industry-leading hospitality in Dubai.

Laeeq has spent 18 years in human resource roles, making him an ideal candidate to help develop and lead the talent and culture strategy of Radisson’s Media City hotel.

From his first human resources role as an Executive at the TATA group in 2004, Laeeq’s drive for innovation in talent recruitment, retention, and development in a progressive business culture was quickly recognized as he implemented new initiatives and helped improve practices within the firm.

In 2007, Laeeq became a Senior Human Resource Executive at the Aditya Birla Group before relocating to Dubai in 2009 when he accepted his first role in hospitality as the Assistant Human Resources Manager for Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach. By 2012, Laeeq was working as Personnel Manager at Accor MAF Central services to manage and streamline HR operations throughout the brand’s entire UAE portfolio. Over the following six years, Laeeq grew to become first Human Resources Manager and then Director of Talent & Culture in various UAE hotels.

Laeeq’s last assignment was as Director of Talent & Culture at Sofitel Hotel Jumeirah Beach and, today, we are pleased to announce his place as the HR Director for Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City hotel.

“I am delighted to welcome Laeeq to the Radisson Blu Dubai Media City team. He brings not only vast knowledge and experience but a proven record as a driver of innovation, providing inspirational leadership, and managing teams with real dedication and emotional intelligence. He has been both constantly successful and incredibly popular in every team lucky enough to have him and we are excited to see the incredible impact he will undoubtedly make with our already excellent team at Media City,” said James Berry, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City.

“Radisson is one of the most respected names in global hospitality and I am honoured to accept the role of an HR Director at the fantastic Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City. I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with the amazing team they have across the hotel and to help lead a culture of real excellence and true teamwork across all areas of the business,” responded Laeeq Ahmed, HR Director, Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City.

As Human Resources Director at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Laeeq will be responsible for leading the organization's HR departments, including talent acquisition, learning and development, employee engagement, compensation and benefits, talent management HR information systems (HRIS) and for making strategic decisions regarding all aspects of human resource policies and processes.