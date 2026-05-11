Nada brings global expertise in water strategy, governance, and system-level transformation across complex environments

Dubai, UAE: WSP, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, has strengthened its water sector capabilities in the region with the appointment of Nada Abubakr as Head of Water Advisory for WSP in the Middle East, marking a significant step in the firm’s continued investment in water security, resilience, and sustainability across the region.

With experience across the Middle East and Australia, Nada brings deep expertise across the water sector. Her appointment reflects WSP’s commitment to supporting governments, utilities, and major asset owners in addressing some of the region’s most pressing water challenges.

In her role, Nada leads the growth and delivery of WSP’s Water Advisory practice in the Middle East, with a strong focus on strengthening how water systems are planned, governed, and managed.

Nada Abubakr, Head of Water Advisory, WSP in the Middle East, said:

“I’ve worked with public and private sector clients on national and city-scale water strategies, demand-side management, and long-term resilience planning. My focus is on bridging policy, strategy, and implementation, translating complex challenges into practical, high-impact outcomes. I look forward to building on this at WSP and supporting clients in delivering lasting impact.”

Kathleen McGrail, Global Lead & Middle East Managing Director, Advisory, WSP, added: “We continue to expand our water sector presence across the region, combining advisory-led expertise with our established technical capabilities to support clients across the full project lifecycle, from strategy and planning through to design, delivery, and long-term asset performance.”

WSP’s strengthened water advisory offering comes at a time of significant investment and transformation across the Middle East, where governments are accelerating efforts to enhance water security, optimise resource use, and embed sustainability into long-term development strategies.

For the latest news and insights from WSP in the Middle East, visit www.wsp.com/en-AE

About WSP

WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

For further information, please contact: Bushra Nassar, External Communications Manager, WSP in the Middle East me.communications@wsp.com