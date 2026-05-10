Cairo - For the third consecutive year, Forbes Middle East has named Eng. Amr Soliman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment, among its annual list of the 100 Most Influential Real Estate Leaders in the Middle East and North Africa for 2026. This year’s recognition is further marked by a notable advancement in Soliman’s ranking compared to the previous year.

Progressing in Forbes Middle East’s ranking reflects the sustained strong performance and carefully planned expansion led by Mountain View, while further consolidating the company’s position among the most influential Egyptian real estate developers on the regional stage. The ranking is based on a set of key criteria, including years of experience, the size of land banks, the number of owned units, the value of completed projects and projects under development, as well as commitment to delivery timelines and the quality of customer experience.

Eng. Amr Soliman is widely recognized as one of the leading and most influential figures in the real estate development sector in Egypt and the region. His leadership approach is grounded in the actual delivery of projects and integrated communities, long-term value creation, and an ambitious vision that places innovation and modernity at the heart of design and urban development. Over the course of more than 20 years, Mountain View has succeeded in developing integrated and sustainable communities that are today home to more than 50,000 families across the company’s projects, reflecting the strength of its model in delivering a comprehensive residential experience centered on quality of life.

This recognition also comes as an extension of Mountain View’s strong track record of achievements under the leadership of Eng. Amr Soliman. The company’s operational indicators in 2025 reflected clear growth in performance, with sales reaching EGP 104 billion, construction investments amounting to EGP 20 billion, and 2,100 units delivered during the year. In 2026, the company continues to accelerate its execution pace, targeting EGP 25 billion in construction investments and planning to deliver 3,000 units, reaffirming its continued commitment to injecting substantial investments into the Egyptian market and cementing delivery rates across its various projects.

Eng. Amr Soliman’s inclusion in this prestigious list reflects his leadership role and growing influence in the real estate development sector at both the local and regional levels. It also stands as a clear testament to his ability to contribute to shaping the market’s direction and strengthening the presence of Egyptian expertise across regional platforms. The ranking further affirms his standing as one of the influential voices in urban development and real estate export, in light of the institutional roles he holds. Soliman serves as First Deputy of the Real Estate Development Division at the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce, Board Member of the Real Estate Development Chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Member of the Advisory Committee for Urban Development and Real Estate Export, and Member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Committee concerned with urban development and real estate export.

About Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over more than 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed more than 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, led by a team of experts and outstanding calibers. As part of its strategy to spread the concept of the Science of Happiness and Innovation, Mountain View is constantly working to apply this approach beyond the Egyptian market. In 2024, the company launched Mountain View KSA in cooperation with leading real estate developers in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its ambitious expansion vision. The company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse", the first place dedicated to community happiness, which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.