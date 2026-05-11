Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, today announces the appointment of Ismail Afara as Head of Infrastructure investments across the Middle East. Underscoring the firm’s long-term strategic commitment to the region, this appointment establishes a permanent, on-the-ground investment presence in the Greater Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Ismail Afara will be responsible for overseeing regional investment origination and asset management across Partners Group’s private markets asset classes, with a primary focus on infrastructure. Ismail Afara has been part of the European infrastructure leadership team for many years and brings substantial investment experience across Digital, Energy, Transport and Social infrastructure. He will relocate to Abu Dhabi and build a dedicated team, while also collaborating closely with investment teams globally.

Suhail Albaz, Chairman Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Partners Group, states: "The Middle East is a core strategic region for Partners Group. We have a long history in the Middle East and plan to continue to significantly scale our regional business. Establishing investment capabilities on the ground reflects our conviction in the region’s rapidly expanding opportunity set, as we further deepen our holistic relationships with our clients and partners across the GCC."

Ismail Afara, Head of Infrastructure Middle East, Partners Group, adds: " Partners Group’s entrepreneurial investment approach is designed to build and scale resilient businesses across economic cycles. We will deploy our flexible mandate and work alongside our local partners to support and grow regional champions across various industries. Inspired by the GCC’s visionary leadership, we intend to be a meaningful contributor to regional economic development through our active ownership model."

The GCC represents a significant growth market for Partners Group, which has two offices in the region including its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and has announced a planned office in Kuwait. Partners Group’s portfolio companies today employ over 2,000 individuals in the region.