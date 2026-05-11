Etihad Credit Insurance CEO and leading UAE board member joins Board Intelligence Advisory Board



Appointment strengthens Board Intelligence’s leadership on AI, governance, and board effectiveness in the region

Dubai, UAE: Board Intelligence, EMEA’s largest board technology and advisory firm, has appointed H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei to its Advisory Board, reinforcing its leadership in AI, governance, and board effectiveness at a pivotal moment for organisations across the UAE and wider region. In her new role, she will help to shape the future of corporate governance in the region and globally through the development and deployment of responsible AI enabling boards to lead with greater clarity, insight, and foresight.

H.E. Al Mazrouei is Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE’s federal export credit agency, and Chair of the Harvard Business School MENA Advisory Board. She brings more than two decades of experience across government, financial services, and innovation ecosystems, with a track record spanning banking, insurance, digital financial services, and institutional transformation. She also serves on the boards of several prominent organisations in the UAE, including Al Ansari Financial Services, Zand, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Al Masraf, and Ittihad International Investment.

Her appointment reflects Board Intelligence’s commitment to supporting boards and executive teams as they respond to a more complex operating environment, where effective governance, predictive intelligence, and the responsible use of AI are becoming increasingly important to long-term performance and resilience.

Pippa Begg, CEO of Board Intelligence, said: “Raja’s appointment to the Board Intelligence Advisory Board reflects the breadth of expertise and insight she brings across technology, governance, and economic transformation. She is a visionary leader and innovator in the finance and technology sectors, with a deep understanding of how leaders can harness innovation responsibly. Her perspective will be hugely valuable as we continue to help boards make better decisions and govern with confidence in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, Advisory Board Member of Board Intelligence added: “I am pleased to join the Board Intelligence Advisory Board at a time when boards have such an important role to play in shaping resilient, future-ready organisations. As AI continues to transform institutions, markets, and economies, strong governance and responsible leadership are vital. I look forward to supporting the firm’s mission to help boards and executive teams make more informed, effective decisions, to help shape the UAE’s AI-powered economic future, and to enable organisations to grow with confidence and purpose.”

Earlier in her career, Al Mazrouei served as Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive and previously held the role of Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications. During her tenure at DIFC she played a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s national innovation agenda by establishing The FinTech Hive, one of the region’s most successful FinTech hubs and ecosystems.

Board Intelligence works with boards and senior leaders to improve their effectiveness, offering a suite of AI-powered software and advisory services that streamline processes, enhance insight, and strengthen decision-making. The appointment further strengthens the firm’s ability to support boards across the Middle East as they respond to evolving governance expectations to create sustainable long-term value in support of national and regional transformation agendas.

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About Board Intelligence

Board Intelligence is EMEA’S largest board technology and advisory firm. Trusted by more than 80,000 leaders across the Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and OMX 30, Board Intelligence supercharges boards with the science of board effectiveness. For more information, visit boardintelligence.com and follow on LinkedIn.