DOHA, Qatar - Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer has been elected to the International Air Transport Association’s Board of Governors.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade association for the world’s airlines, representing some 320 airlines or 83% of total air traffic. IATA’s mission is to represent, lead, and serve the airline industry where it advocates for the interests of airlines across the globe.

Engr. Badr Al-Meer will be able to support the association in shaping the future growth of safe, secure and sustainable air transport, working with members to connect and enrich our world through air travel. His strong aviation sector experience and knowledge will be put to use with his appointment as a Member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO).

AACO is the regional association of the Arab Airlines representing 34 carriers. Its mission is to promote cooperation amongst its members in many areas such as aero-political affairs, environmental sustainability and training through its regional training centre. Engr. Badr Al-Meer can draw upon his aviation industry experience in AACO’s mission to cooperate with regional and international organisations, governmental and non-governmental bodies, airlines, manufacturers and service providers.

Engr. Badr Al-Meer became GCEO of Qatar Airways on 5 November 2023 following more than 10 years as the Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport. While leading HIA, Qatar’s global hub airport and gateway to the world, he played an instrumental role in leading major airport milestone projects, including the expansion project “The Orchard” – an incredible tropical garden located at the centre of the terminal expansion, with world class dining outlets and luxurious shopping that has redefined the airport experience. The extension project was one of Doha’s most challenging engineering programmes, and completed ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

From 2018 to 2020, Engr. Badr Al-Meer was a Board Director of the Airports Council International in the Asia/Pacific Region, where his expertise contributed to Future Airport Development and Airport Sustainability.

His leadership was pivotal in Hamad International Airport receiving a number of industry accolades including Skytrax’s ‘Best Airport in the World’ in 2021 and 2022, a testament to the capability and dedication of the entire organisation.

In his career, Engr. Badr Al-Meer has played key roles in some of Qatar’s most iconic developments. As the Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport (HIA) since 2014, he led critical divisions such as MATAR – the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Aviation Catering Company, Qatar Distribution Centre, Dhiafatina, and real estate. Engr. Badr Al-Meer has built an outstanding track record in construction, and large-scale project development. In his new role as Group CEO, Engr. Badr Al-Meer's experience in delivering successful outcomes in aviation and project management positions him uniquely to lead Qatar Airways Group’s exciting new era that will see innovation cultivate a unified and motivated workforce.