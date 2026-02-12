Independent professional services group Praxis has expanded its Middle East leadership team with the appointment of Tarek El Moghrabi as Regional Head of Growth and Business Development GCC, underscoring its confidence in a region that is rapidly cementing its status as a global centre for capital, investment structuring and international wealth flows.

Based in the region, Tarek will drive growth across corporate services, fund administration and cross-border private wealth structuring as demand rises from institutional investors, family offices and globally minded private clients.

Bringing close to two decades of international experience across the Middle East, London and Luxembourg, Tarek will focus on expanding the firm’s fund administration and cross-border private wealth structuring capabilities across the region. His appointment reflects growing demand from institutional investors, family offices and private clients seeking sophisticated governance, administration and international structuring solutions aligned with the Middle East’s increasing role in global capital flows.

“The region has firmly established itself as a global financial hub with investors increasingly seeking sophisticated structuring and administration solutions that can support international ambitions,” said Tarek. “There is significant momentum as institutions and private clients look to work alongside Praxis, an independent partner with real in-country substance, deep technical expertise and a truly cross-border perspective.”

Commenting on Tarek’s appointment, Robert Fearis, Chief Executive Officer, said the combination of strong regulation, clear economic vision and deepening capital markets in the Middle East is creating one of the most compelling growth environments globally, and driving increased confidence among international investors:

“We continue to see significant opportunity across asset management, fund administration and private wealth structuring as regional institutions expand globally and inbound investment accelerates. Tarek’s appointment reflects our confidence in the region’s long-term trajectory and our ambition to grow alongside our clients here.”

In his role, Tarek works closely with Dominic de Mariveles, Chief Commercial Officer, who relocated to Dubai earlier this year, Dan Toft, Senior Executive Director (UAE) and colleagues across the Group to strengthen regional partnerships and support strategic growth initiatives. He will also collaborate with James Barber-Lomax, Group Head of Pensions & Employer Solutions, to promote broader client solutions, including end of service benefits (EOSB) and employee savings frameworks.

Since receiving the first Trustee licence by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority in 2016, Praxis expanded to offer fund administration support services the following year - making it also the longest-standing holder of a Fund Administrator Licence in the freezone - and added Company Service Provider (CSP) activities in 2021.

For further information please contact:

Tracey O’Neill

Senior Communications Manager

tracey.oneill@praxisgroup.com

ABOUT PRAXIS

Praxis is an independent, leading provider of bespoke private wealth, corporate & fund administration, pensions & employer solutions, and yacht services to individuals, families, and corporate and institutional clients across the world.

Praxis is the trading name of Praxis Group Limited, one of the largest independent financial services groups headquartered in the Channel Islands and employing around 400 staff globally.

www.praxisgroup.com