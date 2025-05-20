DOHA, QATAR: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha is delighted to announce the appointment of Patrick Cyril Baptist as its new General Manager. With over three decades of global leadership experience in premium, luxury, and upscale hospitality, Patrick brings a proven track record of driving financial success, operational excellence, and transformative guest experiences.

A visionary leader, Patrick has spearheaded high-profile transformations across Europe, the UK, and the Middle East. Most recently at Aloft Abu Dhabi (Marriott International), he drove 28% revenue growth, achieved 44% GOP growth, and elevated the property to #14 on TripAdvisor (from #92) in his six years on property through initiatives like establishing the UAE’s first kosher kitchen in a Marriott property, introducing new food & beverage concepts and driving a 119 index points on RevPar growth. His prior leadership of iconic hotels including London’s Strand Palace Hotel (where he executed a £60M refurbishment) and Ireland’s Carton House Golf Resort showcases his expertise in financial turnaround, brand repositioning, and team development.

Patrick Cyril Baptist, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, said, “It's a privilege to lead Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha at this exciting juncture. My career has been built on a simple philosophy: extraordinary hospitality begins with empowered teams and ends with delighted guests. And, together with the talented team, we’ll elevate guest experiences, embrace challenges, and unlock new opportunities for excellence.”

This property has all the assets to become the preferred choice for both business and leisure travellers in Doha, he further added.”

With deep roots in Food & Beverage, beginning as a Commis Chef at Shangri-La Singapore and rising to Area Director of F&B for UK & Ireland, Patrick uniquely blends operational excellence with innovative commercial strategies. Recognized as 2021 Global GM of the Year (Aloft Brands – Marriott International) and Chair of Marriott UAE’s NextGen Business Council, he is renowned for mentoring future leaders while driving profitability.

About Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha

Experience the essence of modern sophistication at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, a dynamic 5-star business hotel with 400 rooms ideally located near Hamad International Airport, the vibrant city center, the scenic Corniche, the iconic National Museum of Qatar, and Doha's bustling business district. Whether you're here for a conference, a corporate retreat, or simply to unwind in style, our hotel offers an unrivaled blend of comfort and convenience, setting the stage for a truly exceptional stay. With its outstanding restaurants and bars, Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha ensures a memorable stay, where impeccable service and refined charm elevate every moment.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand is a global collection of hotels and resorts found in more than 230 locations in over 40 countries around the world. The depth and breadth of this diverse portfolio, from expansive resorts to urban city centers, is a testament to the brand’s evolutionary spirit. For more than 50 years, the Hyatt Regency brand has championed fresh perspectives and enriching experiences, while its forward-thinking philosophy provides guests with inviting spaces that bring people together and foster a spirit of community. As a hospitality original, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts are founded on openness—our colleagues consistently serve with open minds and open hearts to deliver unforgettable celebrations, effortless relaxation and notable culinary experiences alongside expert meetings and technology-enabled collaboration. The brand prides itself on an everlasting reputation for insightful care—one that welcomes all people across all countries and cultures, generation after generation. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.