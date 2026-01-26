Muscat, Oman: Oman Air Cargo has created a new senior commercial position with the appointment of Gokul Sudamani as Regional Head of Sales for the Middle East and Gulf.

The new role will play a key part in expanding Oman Air Cargo’s regional offerings, enhancing service to the core freight forwarding community.

Sudamani brings over 18 years’ experience in the air cargo industry, specialising in diverse, high-volume markets across the Middle East and Gulf.

“Oman Air Cargo is building strong momentum, and I am looking forward to working closely with customers and partners across the region as we continue to expand our network and capabilities,” said Gokul Sudamani, Regional Head of Sales – Middle East and Gulf, Oman Air Cargo.

“The Middle East and Gulf remain vital markets for our business, and I am excited to work closely with partners across the region to deliver flexible, reliable solutions for customers.”

Sudamani’s appointment is part of Oman Air Cargo’s continued expansion, following a series of network and capacity investments, having recently announced the launch of several new routes, including Singapore and Kigali, strengthening the airline’s presence across the region.

“The Middle East is a unique market, acting as a global transit hub while continuing to grow as a destination in its own right,” said Michael Duggan, Head of Cargo, Oman Air.

“This new role reflects our commitment to the region as we continue to expand the network, functioning as a key hub both globally and regionally.”

Oman Air Cargo is exhibiting at Air Cargo India in Mumbai from the 25th to 27th February 2026.

About Oman Air Cargo

Established in 2009, Oman Air Cargo is a key cargo carrier in the Middle East, focused on high-quality, cost-effective services delivered on time. Operating B-737-MAX and B-787-9 aircraft, Oman Air Cargo offers connections to more than 200 destinations worldwide from its uncongested hub in Muscat. Its modern 22,780 square meter warehouse is CEIV Fresh and Pharma certified and fully air-conditioned including 305 square meters of bulk cold storage for perishables and pharmaceuticals. The facility has a modern, state-of-the-art Live Animals Centre, which includes veterinary inspection, an emergency room, and 24/7 access to Royal Oman Police Customs services.

Oman Air was initially founded in 1993 to service important domestic routes; it has since undergone rapid growth and is today an award-winning airline connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature and rich heritage. With a young and modern fleet, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

For more information, visit cargo.omanair.com