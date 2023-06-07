Noventiq (LSE: NVIQ), a global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bruno Delamarre as new Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa. With over 11 years of valuable experience as General Manager at Microsoft Middle East and Africa, and also other renowned technology companies such as Orange, and Avaya, Bruno brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to his new role. Bruno has been collaborating with Noventiq for the past two years as an external senior consultant to support the company’s operations.

With the opening of Noventiq’s new office in Dubai, and the recent launch of Noventiq’s portfolio in Bahrain, Bruno’s role as new Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa will be fundamental to the continuation of Noventiq's growth and expansion strategies across these markets. His primary objective will be to capitalize on emerging opportunities, foster strategic partnerships, and build strong customer relationships. With his proven track record of delivering results and driving innovation, Bruno is well-positioned to lead Noventiq's initiatives in the Middle East and Africa. He will enable the company to achieve new milestones of success and will continue bringing and expanding Noventiq´s portfolio capabilities and IP solutions to this region.

Herve Tessler, CEO of Noventiq, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Bruno to the Noventiq family as our Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa. His extensive knowledge in the technology industry and the Middle East region will be instrumental in driving our business forward and further strengthening our presence in this vital market, where we are expanding quickly. We are confident that Bruno’s strategic insights and customer-centric approach will deliver exceptional value to our clients and accelerate our growth trajectory."

Bruno Delamarre, Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa of Noventiq, comments:

"I am incredibly honored to join Noventiq as Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa. Having witnessed Noventiq's commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions, I am excited to contribute my experience and expertise to further lead the company's growth in this dynamic market. My goal is to leverage Noventiq's strong foundation and strategic partnerships to accelerate digital transformation, foster customer-centricity, and create exceptional value for our clients. I look forward to leading a talented team and working collaboratively to unlock new opportunities and exceed expectations in the Middle East and Africa."

About Noventiq

Noventiq is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered in London. Noventiq enables, facilitates and accelerates the digital transformation of its customers' businesses, connecting over 80,000 organisations from all industries with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors, and delivering its own services and solutions. Noventiq delivered a turnover of approximately $1.6B for the 12 Months to 31 March 2023. Noventiq's 6,400 employees work in almost 60 countries throughout Asia, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa - with a focus on markets with significant growth potential. Additional information about Noventiq can be found here.