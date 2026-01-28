Dubai, UAE: Memac Ogilvy MENA has announced the promotion of Antoine Geadah to Regional Managing Director for Qatar and Jordan, alongside his newly appointed role as Chief Growth Officer for MENA, effective immediately.

Geadah has been part of the Ogilvy network for more than six years and brings over 20 years of experience in strategic communications and business leadership across the Middle East and globally, with a strong track record in driving agency growth, client transformation, and cross-market collaboration. During his tenure, he has played a key role in advancing the growth and performance of the Qatar business, leading the office to record-breaking results and strengthening its position as one of the network’s high-performing markets.

In his expanded remit, Geadah will oversee growth strategy across the MENA region, working closely with regional leadership and country managing directors to accelerate business development, strengthen client partnerships, and identify new opportunities across both established and emerging markets. His additional responsibility for Jordan is expected to further enhance cross-market collaboration and operational synergies.

The appointment forms part of Memac Ogilvy MENA’s broader strategy to reinforce its growth capabilities and support clients’ evolving business needs across the region.

Commenting on his appointment, Antoine Geadah, Regional Managing Director for Qatar and Jordan and Chief Growth Officer for MENA, said: “I’m proud to take on this expanded role at a time of strong momentum for our business. Over the past six years, I’ve witnessed the power of collaboration, entrepreneurial thinking, and outstanding talent across our network. As Chief Growth Officer, my focus will be on building sustainable growth across the region - strengthening partnerships, unlocking new opportunities, and continuing to deliver meaningful impact for our clients.”

Ghassan Maraqa, CEO of Memac Ogilvy MENA, added: “Antoine’s promotion reflects his exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and deep understanding of our business. His ability to grow teams, build trusted client relationships, and deliver consistent results has made him a natural choice for this role. We are confident that his expanded leadership across Qatar, Jordan, and the wider MENA region will play a key role in shaping Memac Ogilvy’s next phase of growth.”

With this appointment, Memac Ogilvy MENA continues to invest in leadership talent that strengthens regional integration, accelerates strategic, purpose-driven growth, and supports clients navigating an increasingly complex communications landscape.

About Memac Ogilvy:

Memac was born in 1984 when Edmond (Eddie) Moutran founded the company in Bahrain in 1984, and it became a part of the Ogilvy network in 1998.

Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across more than 120 offices in 83 countries, including 13 offices across the Middle East and North Africa. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brands needs through five core capabilities: Advertising and Brand, Experience, Public Relations, Health & Wellness, and Consulting.

Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WWPGY). For more information, visit http://www.memacogilvy.com/ or http://www.ogilvy.com/ , or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy.

