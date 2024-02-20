Muscat, Oman: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, which is currently working on the formation of its branch in Oman, has announced the appointment of Alsalt Mohammed Al Kharusi as the Country Head of Oman. In his new role, Al Kharusi will be responsible for leading Mashreq Bank’s strategy and operations in Oman, optimizing the bank's performance, and ensuring compliance with local and international standards.

Bringing more than two decades of extensive experience in corporate and institutional banking to Mashreq, Al Kharusi will focus on enhancing client experiences, driving digital transformation, and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

Commenting on the appointment, Tarek El Nahas, Group Head of International Banking, Mashreq, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alsalt to the Mashreq family. Al Kharusi’s remarkable track record in corporate and institutional banking, coupled with his strategic acumen and innovative mindset, aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and excellence. His leadership and expertise are crucial assets as we continue to expand and strengthen our operations in the region. I am confident that under Alsalt’s leadership, Mashreq will achieve new heights in service excellence and digital transformation.”

Al Kharusi’s career is marked by significant achievements and transformative leadership, including his distinguished tenure at Oman Arab Bank where he served as the General Manager Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking. Previously, Al Kharusi also served as Deputy General Manager and Head of Corporate Banking at HSBC Bank Oman. His experience in bringing future-focused stewardship, combined with his strategic vision, innovative approach, and commitment to excellence in customer service and risk management, positions him well to lead Mashreq's growth in Oman.

On his appointment, Alsalt Mohammed Al Kharusi, said, “Joining Mashreq is an exciting new chapter in my career. I look forward to contributing to the bank’s growth and success in Oman, leveraging my experience to enhance our services and create value for our clients and stakeholders. This role presents a unique opportunity to contribute to Mashreq’s impressive legacy, and I am committed to contributing meaningfully to the bank’s continued growth and success in the region.”

Al Kharusi holds an MBA from Strathclyde University, United Kingdom, and a BSc in Business Administration Management and Information Systems from Oxford Brookes University. His professional journey is marked by continuous learning and development, including advanced training in project management, leadership, and negotiation.