UAE: Lilly has appointed Roberta Marinelli as the President and General Manager for the Middle East and Türkiye (META). In this role, Marinelli will lead the company’s operations, partnerships, regulatory affairs and regional strategy, driving the next phase of Lilly’s growth in the region.

Marinelli’s appointment reflects Lilly’s commitment to empowering internal talent with broad international experience to lead strategic markets like META. She will focus on expanding access to patient-centered care and strengthening partnerships that foster healthcare innovation across the region. Lilly remains committed to working alongside governments, industry partners, and the healthcare ecosystem to deliver impactful, people-first solutions.

Commenting on her appointment, Marinelli said: “I’m thrilled to take on this role in a region that is redefining healthcare with vision and pace. The META region is a place of enormous opportunity and Lilly is uniquely positioned to deepen its partnerships and bring life-changing innovations to more patients and families than ever before.

“Innovation only matters when it reaches the people who need it most. By working closely with governments and healthcare partners, we will expand access, accelerate impact, and keep patients at the heart of everything we do.”

With over 20 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Marinelli has led diverse teams and functions across Europe and the United States, covering sales, marketing, market access, human resources, and general management. Marinelli joined Lilly in 2012 and is recognized for building high-performing teams, advancing access to care, and driving innovation. Her leadership is shaped by global strategic experience and multidisciplinary academic training. She holds a master’s degree in political science, a second master’s in systemic counselling and organizational psychology and also an Executive MBA.

