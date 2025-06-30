Arab Finance: Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) will disburse EGP 0.10642 per share in cash dividends to shareholders, as per a disclosure.

It will be paid in two installments, with the first installment worth EGP 0.0532104196, and will be disbursed as of July 10th.

The second installment is worth EGP 0.0532104197 EGP and will be disbursed on November 27th.

The eligibility for dividend distribution will be for shareholders on a record date of July 7th.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals.