Moderna said its experimental influenza vaccine showed superior efficacy compared with a licensed standard-dose seasonal flu shot in adults aged 50 years and older in a late-stage study.

Shares of the company were up 2.3% in premarket trading following the results.

Moderna said it plans to engage with regulators on filing submissions for the vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)