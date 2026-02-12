Dubai, UAE: Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre proudly announces the appointment of Mohamad Daanish Khan as its new Director of Outside Catering, strengthening the hotel’s ambition to deliver standout, design-led catering experiences across Dubai’s most sought-after off-site celebrations and corporate events.

With over 14 years of experience in luxury hospitality and event management, Daanish brings extensive expertise in crafting exceptional catering experiences for large-scale corporate functions, weddings, and social events, backed by a strong focus on client relationships and service excellence across leading brands in the region.

Quinten Veerman, Complex Director of Sales & Marketing, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, said:

“Outside Catering is a strategic growth pillar for us, and Daanish’s background in high-profile events and luxury hospitality makes him an ideal fit for this role. His leadership will help us elevate every off-site experience we deliver, from intimate celebrations to large-scale corporate events, while maintaining the creativity, precision, and service our clients expect.”

In his new role, Daanish will lead the hotel’s Outside Catering division, shaping innovative concepts and ensuring flawless execution and personalized service that further elevate Le Méridien Dubai’s reputation as a premier choice for off-site events.

Daanish joins Le Méridien Dubai from a career spanning senior sales and events leadership roles across the UAE, including positions at Raffles The Palm Dubai, Address Hotels and Resorts, and Armani Hotel Dubai - Burj Khalifa, along with earlier experience in conference and events operations with Jumeirah.