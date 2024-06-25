Kuwait City – 4Sale, Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform, is delighted to announce the appointment of cutting-edge marketer, Fadila El Badry, as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Joining 4Sale from Egyptian Banks Company (EBC), where she was leading marketing communications for the first ever instant payment application in Egypt, “InstaPay," Fadila brings fourteen years of experience in strategic marketing, brand positioning, digital marketing, and integrated marketing communications, contributing to substantial growth and market dominance where she leads. Prior to her EBC tenure, Fadila led star-studded marketing campaigns at Vodafone Egypt, featuring the likes of Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah and Egyptian singer and actor Amr Diab in addition to leading the launches of Vodafone Egypt's segmented communication platforms.

In her new role, Fadila will further cement 4Sale’s market-leading position in Kuwait, using strategic campaigns to heighten brand awareness and reinforce the classified platform’s brand positioning and customer engagement. Through fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration, Fadila will guide 4Sale in integrating cutting-edge marketing technologies and methodologies to drive success.

Tarek Sakr, 4Sale’s Founder and CEO, said:

“Fadila is a fantastic addition to the 4Sale team, and we are excited for our marketing efforts to flourish under her leadership. 2024 has been a dynamic year so far for 4Sale, as we continue to strengthen our position as the leading classified online marketplace in Kuwait. With our marketing function under the leadership of Fadila, we anticipate the supercharging of our growth and market presence.”

Fadila El Badry, Chief Marketing Officer of 4Sale, added:

“I am delighted to join 4Sale and cannot wait to hit the ground running. 4Sale is a huge brand recognised and trusted in Kuwait, and I am proud to lead the team responsible for telling its story and have the opportunity to further its success.”

In May, 4Sale announced the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer for Kuwait - Mohamad Salah Khouzam. Khouzam brings with him more than thirty years of sales and marketing experience, having worked with leading brands in Kuwait including Ford and Mitsubishi. Both new appointments are evidence of 4Sale’s dedication to solidifying its market-leading position in country.

2023 saw 4Sale achieve record revenues and heightened activity across all 197 categories. Emerging as a standout performer, 4Sale's consumer business division saw 11% growth in revenue across the year.

Over the next six months, 4Sale is further enhancing its digital infrastructure to drive growth, with the goal of achieving two million active monthly users by the end of 2025 – representing 2/5 of Kuwait’s five million population.

-Ends-

Further information

Thoburns

Georgi Rochford

g.rochford@thoburns.com

About 4Sale

4Sale is Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform – a platform where people come together to buy and sell goods and services. The easy-to-use platform is hugely popular; connecting 1 million active users a month.

Since inception, the Company has helped over 2 million registered users list 12 million items and services.