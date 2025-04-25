MUSCAT: As part of efforts to promote bilateral economic relations, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) hosted a high-level Libyan business delegation within the framework of the Omani-Libyan Business Forum that began in Muscat on Tuesday.

The forum was attended by delegates from seventeen Libyan companies, with the aim of exploring possibilities of cooperation and mutual investment in a range of vital sectors.

Hamoud al Saadi, Second Vice-Chairman of the OCCI Board of Directors, received the delegation and pointed out the forum’s role in developing cross-border commercial relations.

“We are pleased to host a delegation of Libyan businessmen in the context of developing bilateral investment relations,” Al Saadi stated. “Seventeen Libyan companies are participating in the forum, which is being co-organised by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Libyan counterparts.”

He noted that the forum is showcasing a number of high-potential sectors like food security, infrastructure, medical industries, renewable energy, technology and healthcare services — all of which are Oman’s national priorities and of high interest to Libyan investors.

Issa al Bahlani, Member of the Labour Market Committee at OCCI and Representative of Sarooj Construction Company stressed the strategic significance of such forums. “The importance of these events cannot be overstated,” he said. “They attract international investors who seek promising opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman,” Al Bahlani spoke about how Oman has presented a wide range of opportunities for Libyan companies to invest in, specifically in food, healthcare, and construction.

