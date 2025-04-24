Dubai, UAE — Sur.Dubai, the city’s newest premium seafood destination, is pleased to announce the appointment of Umit Acar as its General Manager. Located in the Uptown DMCC, Sur.Dubai presents a sophisticated blend of Mediterranean and coastal cuisine, reflecting the rich traditions of Turkey. As General Manager, Umit will lead and oversee every facet of the restaurant’s operations, with a focus on delivering exceptional culinary experiences and operational excellence.

With over 20 years of F&B experience in the UAE and UK, Umit brings dynamic leadership, innovation, and operational expertise, with a proven track record in managing high-volume venues and launching successful cloud kitchen concepts.

Holding an MBA from the University of Westminster, Umit began his career in the UK hospitality sector, where he quickly climbed the ranks. In 2010, he became Operations Manager at Busaba Eathai, where his leadership drove $13 million in annual revenue and record profitability for four consecutive years through enhanced food quality, training, and efficiency.

In 2014, Umit took his expertise to the Middle East, joining Al Mana Group as Senior Operations Manager. There, he led multiple successful pre-openings in Dubai and Doha, enhancing culinary offerings through strategic menu development, staff training, and quality control.

"We are excited to welcome Umit Acar to manage the operations of Sur.Dubai," said the restaurant's Managing Director, Ela Aydin. "His experience and expertise is a valuable addition to our restaurant. His knowledge of the F&B industry is exceptional while his leadership skills are highly admirable. We look forward to having him join our journey of culinary excellence in the city."

Commenting on his appointment, Umit Acar said, "Sur.Dubai is a remarkable expression of culinary artistry, and it’s a true honour to lead such a talented team. My vision is to bring the concept’s charm to life while ensuring that the distinctive allure of Sur.Dubai is reflected in every detail of the guest experience."

With his unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Umit Acar is set to steer Sur.Dubai toward remarkable success, establishing it as a standout in Dubai’s ever-evolving culinary landscape.

Sur.Dubai

Location: The Uptown Tower, Dubai – Atrium Level 2

Operating Hours: Weekdays 12PM-12AM | Weekends 12PM–2AM

Reservations: +971 4 220 4758

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sur.dubai/

Website: https://www.surdubai.com

About Sur.Dubai

Sur.Dubai draws its inspiration from the renowned SurBalık, an iconic seafood restaurant that has been a cornerstone of Istanbul’s culinary scene for 20 years. Celebrated for its fresh, flavorful dishes, Sur.Dubai highlights the rich traditions of coastal and Mediterranean cuisine, particularly from Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts. These regions are renowned for their abundant seafood, simple yet exquisite preparations, and the use of olive oil, herbs, and seasonal vegetables.

Designed with elegant, modern decor that reflects coastal geographies, Sur.Dubai offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, creating a luxurious, seaside-like ambiance in the heart of one of Dubai’s prime areas, Uptown Dubai by DMCC.

Catering to both casual dining and special occasions, Sur.Dubai promises to be a destination for food lovers seeking a memorable experience that combines the finest in hospitality with the flavors of the Mediterranean.

For Press Inquiries Contact:

Yosef | yosef@xoconsultancydubai.com

Nazia | nazia@xoconsultancydubai.com

Valencia | valencia@xoconsultancydubai.com