Dubai, UAE: The Board of Directors of Aramex (DFM: ARMX) a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announced that it has accepted the resignation of Othman Al- Jeda, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for personal reasons, and has appointed Nicolas Sibuet, Chief Financial Officer, as Acting Group CEO effective 24 April 2025.

Captain Mohamed Juma Alshamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aramex, said: “Speaking on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Othman for his extraordinary commitment to Aramex over 31 years of service. His leadership, dedication, and unwavering belief in the potential of this company have been instrumental in shaping Aramex into the global logistics player it is today. The Board has accepted Othman’s resignation with deep appreciation and great respect for the legacy he leaves behind.

“To ensure a smooth transition, we have appointed Nicolas Sibuet, our Chief Financial Officer, to serve as Acting Group CEO, effective 24 April 2025. Nicolas joined Aramex in January 2022 as Chief Financial Officer and is a trusted leader. Nicolas brings 30 years of experience across the logistics, shipping, oil & gas, and aviation industries with a proven track record of leading companies towards transformational growth. We are confident that under his leadership, Aramex will continue to advance with strength and clarity of purpose.”

Othman Al-Jeda, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “I would like to thank the Board, my team and every employee at Aramex for what we have achieved together building a global logistics company from the region, innovating across borders, and staying true to our values. I am grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary company for the past 31 years: from my earliest days on the ground, to the many challenges and milestones we have faced together, I have grown alongside Aramex not only as a professional, but as a person. I have full confidence in Aramex’s future and the leadership of Nicolas Sibuet, who will carry the momentum forward with strength, care, and a deep sense of responsibility.”

Nicolas Sibuet, Chief Financial Officer, said: “I am grateful to the Board for the confidence they have placed in me, and look forward to leading Aramex in the interim period and through its next stage of growth. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Othman for his leadership and guidance over the years, as well as his invaluable contributions to the business.”

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West. With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long- term positive change and community development.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com