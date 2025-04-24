LOS ANGELES, DOHA – Miramax, the award-winning global film and television studio, beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN) and Paramount company, is continuing its strategic expansion by deepening its executive bench, bringing Lucy Dertavitian as Head of Content, MENA (Middle East & North Africa), and Carissa Hope Lynch on board as Creative Director, UK.

These strategic hires will bolster Miramax’s leadership and its growing international presence as well as strengthen the company’s vision to develop IP on a global scale.

"We’re thrilled to announce the team leading Miramax Television’s international expansion, with Carissa helming the UK and Lucy guiding our efforts across MENA," said Alix Jaffe, President, Miramax Television. "This team will be instrumental in building our global footprint, demonstrating our commitment to reimagining our iconic IP and creating original stories for new audiences around the world. We’re excited for the opportunity ahead."

Lucy Dertavitian – Head of Content, MENA

In her new role, Dertavitian will oversee MENA, signifying the growing importance of the region for Miramax’s expanding slate of content. Her responsibilities include collaborating with local producers, writers, and directors to adapt Miramax Library IP into Arabic-language series as well as developing original projects with local talent to sell to buyers throughout the region.

With a background in development at MBC Studios and OSN, Dertavitian brings valuable experience working with both local Arabic series and premium local-to-global English-language content. Her expertise in navigating the region will be crucial as Miramax continues to strengthen its presence in the region through the Miramax Doha Office. She will report to Mirsada Abdool Raman, Senior Vice President, Television, and be based in the Miramax office in Doha, Qatar

Carissa Hope Lynch – Creative Director, UK

Lynch, a seasoned television executive, joins Miramax’s London office as Creative Director overseeing development and production in the UK. In her new position, Lynch’s focus will extend beyond development and expand Miramax’s producing infrastructure in the UK, a key part of the company’s ambition to strengthen its presence in the market. Lynch will report directly to Jaffe and work alongside Rosie Collins, Creative Executive, UK, based out of London, to adapt Miramax’s renowned film library into compelling television.

Previously, Lynch oversaw an impressive development and production slate at Eleven Film, where she worked with major networks and platforms including Channel 4, Film 4, Sony, BBC, Sky, Paramount+, and Netflix. Lynch has been instrumental in the production of successful projects such as Stags (Paramount+, 2024), Red Rose (BBC/Netflix, 2022), and White Stork (Netflix). To her new role at Miramax, she brings with her a keen editorial eye, a blend of thoughtfulness, curiosity, and a candid, direct communication style which underpins her commitment to distinctive and compelling storytelling through dynamic production strategies.

In addition to her creative leadership, Lynch is dedicated to development of emerging talent, particularly through her “Duly Noted” script editor training program in partnership with BBC and Sony.

Success in television and film

Miramax has had a standout run across both film and television, with highlights including the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated The Gentleman, renewed for season two at Netflix with production underway. Miramax also acquired Glickman’s Panoramic’s position in the hit show Zero Day with Robert DeNiro, which topped Netflix’s Most-Watched TV list as well as the Jenna Ortega-led comedy Wednesday which holds the record for most hours viewed in its first week for an English-language series on Netflix. On the film side, Miramax successfully premiered the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy which grossed $130 million internationally. Upcoming Miramax projects include Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage, set to premiere October 3, 2025; the next installment in the Scary Movie franchise, set to premiere Summer 2026, distributed globally by Paramount Pictures, with Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans writing and producing; Colman Domingo’s directorial debut Scandalous, starring Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson; and The Faculty remake, being written by breakout talent Drew Hancock.

About MIRAMAX

A beIN Media Group and Paramount company headquartered in Los Angeles, MIRAMAX is a global film and television studio best known for its award-winning, original films.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Glickman, MIRAMAX is one of the most active and robust independent film and television studios. Recent and upcoming film projects include the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (which grossed $130 million internationally); Roofman, starring Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage, set to premiere October 3, 2025; 4 Kids Walk into a Bank starring Liam Neeson and directed by Frankie Shaw; Colman Domingo’s directorial debut Scandalous, starring Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson; The Faculty remake, being written by breakout talent Drew Hancock; and the next installment in the Scary Movie franchise, set to premiere Summer 2026, distributed globally by Paramount Pictures, with Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans writing and producing.

The studio’s growing slate of global television content includes the series adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s feature film for MIRAMAX, The Gentlemen, which spent three weeks as Netflix’s top-performing English-language show globally and is renewed for season two. Projects in development include The Henna Artist at Netflix, based on Alka Joshi’s bestselling debut novel, with Freida Pinto attached to star and executive produce; The Key Man, a limited series based on the acclaimed book about disgraced financier Arif Naqvi, with Dev Patel starring and executive producing; and Prêt-à-Porter, a series adaptation of the MIRAMAX movie in development with the BBC. The studio also recently secured television rights to the blockbuster Halloween franchise, with additional projects in development internationally.

Miramax films have received 278 Academy Award® nominations and 68 Oscars®, including four Best Picture awards.