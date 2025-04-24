The alliance of Al Safy Group and El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company has named Yehia A. Halim as CEO of SN Automotive (Safy Nasr Automotive), tasked with steering the company through final preparations to launch a diverse range of modern car models. These vehicles will cater to the Egyptian market with competitive pricing while maintaining global standards of quality and specifications.

A. Halim brings over 30 years of automotive industry experience, having held leadership roles at major global car manufacturers in Egypt and the Gulf, including Toyota, the Bavarian Auto Group (BMW), Nissan, Renault, and Audi in Egypt, as well as Hyundai and Nissan in Saudi Arabia and Hummer and Cadillac in the UAE.

SN Automotive is the product of a strategic partnership between Al Safy Group and El Nasr Automotive, with capital exceeding one billion Egyptian pounds. The company serves as the agent for leading Chinese automotive firms, overseeing project financing, assembly, manufacturing rights, and domestic distribution. Meanwhile, El Nasr Automotive handles all manufacturing operations, aligning with a broader vision to build an integrated, sustainable local automotive industry.

Al Safy Group holds a 76% stake in the venture, while El Nasr Automotive owns 24%. The alliance aims to accelerate the localization of car production in Egypt, in line with the Egypt 2030 vision to establish the country as a regional industrial hub.

Yehia A. Halim, CEO of SN Automotive, stated: "We aim to revolutionize Egypt’s automotive industry by merging global expertise, cutting-edge technology, and local capabilities. Our goal is to deliver vehicles that not only offer competitive pricing but also meet the aspirations of Egyptian customers seeking performance, quality, luxury, and efficiency."

SN Automotive represents a promising model of public-private collaboration, leveraging El Nasr Automotive’s advanced facilities in Helwan, equipped with state-of-the-art automated welding lines. The company plans to increase the local component ratio from 45% to over 60%, bolstering ancillary industries and creating job opportunities for Egyptian youth.

A. Halim emphasized: "At SN Automotive, we are committed to adopting the latest assembly and manufacturing technologies, striving to become a turning point in the local automotive sector and a pioneer in regional innovation."

"Our ambitions extend beyond meeting domestic demand—we aim to export vehicles to North Africa, capitalizing on Egypt’s strategic location and trade agreements with the EU and African nations", He added.

SN Automotive is deepening cooperation with local component suppliers and expanding its showroom and service networks nationwide, seeking to drive positive change in Egypt’s automotive sector and industrial landscape. The company is focused on enhancing quality, localizing production, and delivering vehicles tailored to Egyptian customers, positioning itself as a national platform for industrial development and a key contributor to the future of mobility in Egypt and the region.