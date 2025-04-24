Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – The Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO), the world’s first free zone dedicated to digital and virtual asset companies, today proudly announces the appointment of Paul Dawalibi as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic transition marks a pivotal moment in RAK DAO’s evolution as it accelerates its mission to become the most sought-after global ecosystem for entrepreneurs and businesses of the future, building cutting-edge industries such as Web3, AI, blockchain, gaming, and beyond.

Paul Dawalibi brings over two decades of experience as a technology entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and globally recognized startup evangelist. Mr. Dawalibi has built a reputation as one of the most influential voices in the MENA region’s burgeoning technology and gaming ecosystems. His passion for emerging technologies aligns seamlessly with RAK DAO’s commitment to shaping a vibrant, future-forward digital economy.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul Dawalibi as the new CEO of RAK DAO,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK DAO. “I would like to extend our gratitude to Dr. Sameer Al Ansari for his leadership in laying the foundation and shaping the early success of RAK DAO. With Paul’s global experience in digital assets, gaming, and emerging technologies, we are confident he will continue to build on this momentum and guide RAK DAO through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Dawalibi is a prolific creator, speaker, and investor. He is the host and creator of Game Changers on CNBC Arabia, a show broadcast to over 50 million homes across the Middle East— and the author of Metaverse Dream. His expertise is frequently sought by governments, venture funds, family offices, and Fortune 500 companies looking to understand and navigate disruptive new technologies. Paul has also advised government entities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia, helping shape policies and initiatives on gaming investment, ecosystem building, and innovation.

“I am deeply honored to join RAK DAO at this moment of inflection,” said Paul Dawalibi. “RAK is not only laying the groundwork for the future of the digital economy—it is designing the blueprint for how innovation ecosystems will thrive globally. This is a government that understands that ‘fun’ is not just entertainment—it is the key to transforming industries, engaging communities, and building enduring value. I’m excited to partner with our community of builders, founders, and visionaries to make RAK DAO the home of the next generation of innovation.”

Since its launch, RAK DAO has attracted global attention for its visionary regulatory framework and its commitment to creating a secure, supportive, and cutting-edge jurisdiction for Web3 and digital asset businesses. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and compliance, the free zone has quickly become a destination of choice for startups, scale-ups, and business service providers alike.

Under Paul’s leadership, RAK DAO will double down on strategic pillars, including ecosystem development, global partnerships, gaming and metaverse acceleration, and public-private collaboration. His international presence, loyal following, and media reach spanning 66 countries will further amplify RAK DAO’s global footprint.

“Paul is a global icon in the world of emerging tech, with a rare ability to bridge the worlds of entertainment, enterprise, and innovation,” said Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, outgoing CEO of RAK DAO. “His leadership will be instrumental as RAK DAO enters its next phase of growth. I am proud of what we have achieved thus far and confident that the future is in the best possible hands.”

Paul’s appointment is effective immediately. His leadership will guide RAK DAO through an ambitious next chapter focused on positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a global capital for digital innovation—a safe, vibrant, and opportunity-rich environment where the future of the internet is being built today.

“At RAK DAO, we are going to create a ‘density of intensity’ around innovation and technology that the world has not seen outside of Silicon Valley”, Paul says. “Most free zones are just trying to sell you a desk. At RAK DAO, we are going to build the free zone of the future to support the companies of the future”.

About RAK DAO:

RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) is the world's first and only Free Zone with Common Law features established to support and nurture digital assets companies. In the UAE Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DAO offers a transparent legislative framework that simplifies the process of opening and operating digital assets companies. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem and providing comprehensive services, RAK DAO drives the future of emerging sectors, propelling innovation, and unlocking the potential of digital assets.