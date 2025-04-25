The new leadership with strong integrated communications expertise supports Ruder Finn Atteline’s recent rebrand and overall growth strategy across MENA

MENA: Ruder Finn Atteline, a global integrated marketing and communications consultancy and the MENA arm of the Ruder Finn group, has strategically expanded its leadership team over the past year with four senior appointments. These hires support the agency’s ongoing efforts to expedite its regional growth strategy across the Middle East and North Africa, while also strengthening its Corporate Division and newly launched Automotive, Travel & Tourism, and Sports & Entertainment practices.

Sophie Simpson, Managing Director of Ruder Finn Atteline – MENA, commented: "Our evolution as Ruder Finn Atteline isn’t just about a new logo or a refreshed name. It’s about building an agency that reflects the region’s changing needs; one that’s creatively fearless, strategically sharp, and deeply collaborative. These appointments are a clear signal of where we’re headed. Each new leader brings unique strength to the table, and together, they’ll help us continue to push boundaries, raise the bar, and enhance communications in MENA."

Radhika Mehta joins as Executive Vice President of Growth & Operations. With nearly two decades of experience in communications, her proven ability to accelerate business growth, tailor integrated brand solutions, and spearhead compelling storytelling-driven brand narratives for clients spanning international markets reinforces Ruder Finn Atteline’s focus on building future-ready systems and scaling with intention. Having managed cross-border campaigns across several business sectors, Radhika’s global perspective makes her a trusted advisor to both brands and teams. In her new role, she will focus on growing the agency’s MENA presence and integrated communication services.

Srishti Soni has been brought aboard as Account Director for the Corporate Division. Bringing nearly 15 years of experience across MENA and India markets, she is a seasoned communications consultant who has led award-winning PR and reputation campaigns across sectors including real estate, healthcare, education, oil and gas, and consumer tech. Before Ruder Finn Atteline, Srishti spent over six years in the MENA communications industry, overseeing corporate and financial advisory mandates for marquee clients. She will play a key role in furthering the agency’s corporate offering.

Shannon Hynes and Yara Nimer have been appointed Associate Account Directors to lead the integrated agency’s newly established Sports & Entertainment Division.

Shannon brings nearly a decade of experience in the Sports & Entertainment industry, having led high-impact campaigns for global platforms. Over the past two years, she has led Netflix MENA’s publicity efforts, managing talent relations and red-carpet events across key markets. With an aptitude for driving cultural relevance through strategic storytelling, Shannon’s ability to shape narratives that resonate on a global scale will guide the growth of Ruder Finn Atteline’s new division.

Yara will support the division in a similar capacity, leveraging a decade of experience in integrated communications and having led content and publishing strategies for both regional and global brands. With an integrated-first mindset and a cross-sector portfolio spanning entertainment, tourism, and sport, she has delivered award-winning campaigns recognised for their cultural relevance and strategic impact. A MEPRA award-winner for her work across consumer and influencer campaigns, as well as previously being named one of Campaign’s PR Faces to Watch, Yara is known for fusing strategy with storytelling that resonates deeply across the region. A passionate advocate for Arab women and purpose-driven communications, she draws on editorial instincts and a performance-led approach to craft narratives that connect brand purpose with real-world relevance.

These appointments mark a key milestone in Ruder Finn Atteline’s transformation journey, following the recent unveiling of its refreshed brand identity and visual language. Reflecting a new era for the agency in MENA, this leadership expansion bolsters its capabilities while reinforcing deeper integration with Ruder Finn’s global network. As the agency continues to grow its offerings — from scaling its Content Hub and Digital Division to strengthening its sectoral expertise — the addition of fresh leadership ensures the right minds are in place to deliver on the promise of “What’s Next.”