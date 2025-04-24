DUBAI, UAE – NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, today announced Hani Nofal's appointment as Regional Head for Technology Solutions, Middle East and Africa (MEA), effective May 1, 2025.

In this strategic leadership role, Nofal will drive NTT DATA’s Technology Solutions growth in the MEA region, collaborating with local teams to define and implement a growth strategy aligned with global objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hani to the NTT DATA family," said Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA for Middle East and Africa. "His exceptional leadership in building high-performance teams, extensive expertise in digital, security, cloud, and networking solutions, and impressive track record in business transformation make him the ideal person to drive our Technology Solutions business forward across the region."

With over 27 years of experience, Nofal is a seasoned technology executive and thought leader with a distinguished background in the information technology industry. Prior to joining NTT DATA, he held executive roles across both global and regional technology organizations. Most recently, he launched and led Advance Solutions Corp.’s operations across EMEA. He also held senior leadership roles at Gulf Business Machines (GBM), including General Manager – Head of Technology and Board Member of Coordinates ME, where he shaped technology strategy, drove innovation, and built strategic alliances. His leadership and vision contributed significantly to the company’s growth and success. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Cisco Systems, 3Com, Digital Equipment Corporation, and Compaq.

“Our region is leading the wave of AI investment, driving the next phase of digital and economic transformation,” said Nofal. “This is the time for NTT DATA, a world leader in digital and AI infrastructure, to deliver innovation and impact. I’m proud to join the team to help clients across Middle East and Africa turn AI potential into meaningful outcomes.”

Nofal is recognized for his high-performance leadership philosophy, which emphasizes a culture of respect and accountability. He has received numerous industry honors, including Technology Innovation Leader of the Year and multiple partner recognitions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Communication Engineering from the University of Jordan and completed Leadership and Sustainability Studies at MIT Professional Education.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.