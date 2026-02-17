Dubai, UAE – Khamas Hospitality has appointed Gurbani Chanana as Cluster Director of Marketing and PR, reinforcing the Group’s leadership team as it continues to expand its portfolio of hotels, lifestyle concepts, and branded residences across the UAE and international markets.

With over 15 years of experience across hospitality, F&B, and lifestyle brands, Gurbani brings a strong track record in brand building, revenue led marketing, and integrated communications. She has led multi channel campaigns, brand launches, repositioning strategies, and high impact partnerships that have driven measurable growth and strengthened market positioning for leading hospitality brands in the region.

Prior to joining Khamas Hospitality, Gurbani served as Marketing Manager at Super Eats Investment, where she oversaw marketing for multiple award recognised dining concepts, including Michelin Guide listed brands. Her work spanned PR strategy, influencer marketing, digital campaigns, experiential activations, and strategic collaborations that enhanced brand visibility and commercial performance.

Earlier in her career, Gurbani held a senior marketing role with Al Habtoor Hospitality in Dubai, where she directed integrated marketing campaigns across F&B outlets and hotel services, including dining, banquets, spa, and events. During her tenure, she strengthened brand presence, optimised marketing spend, and supported revenue growth across multiple hospitality verticals.

In her new role, Gurbani will oversee cluster wide marketing and PR strategy across Khamas Hospitality’s portfolio, driving brand positioning, guest engagement, and communications initiatives in line with the Group’s growth ambitions.

Her appointment reflects Khamas Hospitality’s continued investment in experienced marketing leaders who combine creative storytelling with strategic execution and measurable impact.

ABOUT KHAMAS HOSPITALITY

Khamas Hospitality, part of Khamas Group, is one of the UAE’s leading hospitality management companies, overseeing an extensive portfolio of internationally recognised hotel brands and independent properties. With a steadfast commitment to service excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth, the company has consistently delivered exceptional guest experiences across the luxury, lifestyle, and midscale segments.

The group’s diverse portfolio includes prestigious partnerships with world-renowned brands such as Marriott International, Accor, and Hilton, as well as distinctive standalone hotels in UAE, Italy & the UK. For additional information, visit www.khamashospitality.com/