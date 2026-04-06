Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced the promotion of two of its Bahraini employees to leadership roles within the Retail Banking division, in a move that reflects its steadfast commitment to empowering national talent and providing them with opportunities to assume strategic roles that support growth and enhance operational efficiency.

The promotions include the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Haji as Head of Retail Credit Underwriting. In his new role, he will continue overseeing retail credit underwriting operations, further strengthening the quality of credit decision-making and reinforcing the application of best practices in risk management and governance. Mr. Taha Al Awadhi has also been appointed as Head of Financing Products, where he will be responsible for managing and developing financing solutions, including real estate financing, while driving the innovation of integrated products that meet customers’ evolving needs and keep pace with developments in the banking sector.

This step comes in line with the Bank’s strategy to develop qualified Bahraini leaders capable of driving institutional transformation. KFH-Bahrain continues to implement specialised professional development programmes and structured career progression pathways based on competence and leadership readiness, stemming from its belief that empowering Bahrainis is a key pillar for sustainable growth, long-term success and enhanced competitiveness.

On this occasion, Ms. Dana Bukhammas, Group Head of Human Resources, Transformation and Development at Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, said: “These promotions reflect our confidence in Bahraini talent and their ability to undertake leadership responsibilities with excellence and professionalism. They also embody our commitment to building a strong national leadership capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the financial sector. Investing in national competencies remains a core pillar of our institutional strategy and strengthens our readiness to achieve sustainable growth driven by efficiency and innovation.”

She added: “We are committed to providing a supportive work environment that enables employees to develop their capabilities and enhance their expertise through advanced training and development initiatives, preparing them to progress in their career paths and assume greater responsibilities. We are proud of the performance demonstrated by Bahraini professionals, which reflects their high level of professionalism across various banking specialisations. We wish our colleagues Mohammed Haji and Taha Al Awadhi continued success in their new roles.”

Through these latest promotions, Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the presence of national talent in leadership positions and fostering a corporate culture rooted in excellence and empowerment, in line with its strategic objectives and its role in supporting the national economy and the advancement of the banking sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.