United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, today announced the appointment of Peter Roth as the new Regional Vice President for Madinat Jumeirah. Roth’s appointment comes at a time of accelerated growth for the Group, with strategic enhancements ongoing across its Dubai beachfront, to further elevate the luxury brand experience.

Roth will take responsibility for the extensive Madinat Jumeirah development, spanning over 40 hectares and home to Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, and Jumeirah Al Naseem, while additionally assuming the role of General Manager of Jumeirah Al Qasr. An industry veteran with over 30 years of luxury hospitality experience working extensively with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts and Four Seasons across Europe and the Americas, Roth has built a breadth of knowledge and expertise in luxury hotels operations.

As Jumeirah Group continues the expansion of its portfolio and focuses on its vision of being globally recognised as one of the leading international luxury hotel groups, Roth’s extensive pre-opening and hotel repositioning expertise, that has resulted in several important industry accolades, will ensure an exceptional brand experience across the Dubai beachfront properties. This will include leading an ongoing enhancement programme designed to further elevate the luxury proposition at two of the signature hotels; Jumeirah Mina A’Salam will feature enhanced rooms and suites in a modern and elegant design, while the exclusive Malakiya Villas at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf will undergo a full renovation with contemporary finishes and manicured gardens, offering an experience like no other to impress the most discerning guests.

Roth will also oversee the Group’s award-winning spa brand Talise Spa and its destination dining concepts at the resort, including KAYTO, Shimmers, French Riviera, Rockfish and Pierchic. Jumeirah recently received international recognition for its signature dining, another key strategic pillar for the Group, with 13 of the restaurants featured in the MICHELIN and Gault&Millau Guides in the UAE, created by Jumeirah Group’s in-house talent. A number of the concepts established at Madinat Jumeirah are also now being expanded to other properties in the global portfolio, including KAYTO and Shimmers that are now delighting guests at the recently opened Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island.

Thomas B. Meier, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group, commented, “The strong recovery of the hospitality sector in Dubai is continuing in 2022, with revenues projected to exceed 2019 pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. At Jumeirah, we are continuing our accelerated growth trajectory by enhancing and expanding our portfolio and curating a brand experience that’s in keeping with our burgeoning reputation as one of the world’s leading luxury hospitality groups. The need to innovate and differentiate ourselves in a new era of luxury hospitality and in response to evolving consumer needs has never been greater, and we are committed to investing in the best talent to support our vision for the future of the business. Peter Roth brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in luxury hospitality that will be a strong asset for both Madinat Jumeirah and the Group as a whole, as we continue to elevate the guest experience and deliver our promise of Stay Different.”

For more information about Jumeirah Group, please visit https://www.jumeirah.com/en/jumeirah-group.

Instagram

@JumeirahGroup

#TimeExceptionallyWellSpent