Dubai, UAE: Jumeirah Group, the luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has announced the appointment of Joanne Behrens as Senior Vice President of Architecture & Spatial Design. The appointment is a pivotal step in the Group’s commitment to evolving the Jumeirah brand with a guest-centric design approach, blending creativity, lifestyle, and local elements across its physical spaces.

With almost two decades of architectural and design expertise in the luxury hospitality sector, Behrens will spearhead the evolution of Jumeirah’s design ethos to align with the brand’s new expression of luxury hospitality. With capital assigned to grow its portfolio globally, as well as refine its existing properties, Behrens will play a central role in elevating Jumeirah’s brand vision across all new projects, renovations, and conversions, including Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Dubai, Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva and Jumeirah Red Sea.

Katerina Giannouka, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “Since the creation of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah over two decades ago, Jumeirah has consistently broken boundaries and created the exceptional. Our hotels offer immersive experiences, connecting the most discerning travellers, cultures and communities. As we enter a new era for the Jumeirah brand, we are taking the opportunity to evolve our business and our entire value proposition, with a very human-centric approach. This new role forms an essential part of our vision for Jumeirah to shine brilliantly, with a refined position among the highest echelons of luxury hospitality operators.”

Behrens brings an impressive track record, having collaborated with world-renowned designers and artists to conceive and deliver distinctive designs, fashioning the guest experience with captivating and unique spaces. She has held senior positions with renowned luxury brands, including most recently Rosewood Hotel Group, where she was Vice President of Design & Project Services for the Americas.

Central to the evolution of the Jumeirah brand is a commitment to embrace tangible, scalable and practical sustainable solutions for the hospitality industry. As part of this commitment, Behrens will work closely with Jumeirah Group’s Sustainability Committee to uphold sustainable and inclusive design practices across its portfolio.

For more information about Jumeirah Group, please visit www.jumeirah.com.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 7,500+ key portfolio of 27 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with nine featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2023 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

www.jumeirah.com

