Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent financial services regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Juma Thani Alhameli as Chief Operating Officer, effective 10 June 2025. Juma will also become a member of the DFSA Executive Committee.

Juma brings more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale change and transformation programmes, driving performance and growth across the technology, financial services, and aviation sectors within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Most recently, Juma was the Group Chief Technology Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank, where he led the development and execution of the bank’s technology vision and strategy. Prior to this, Juma spent a decade at Abu Dhabi Global Market in senior leadership roles, including as Chief Communications Officer and Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer. He served as a Board member of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and as the Chairperson of the Banking & Financial Services Working Group as part of the UAE’s Economic Collaboration Committee. Earlier in his career, Juma held technology roles at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Tanfeeth (Emirates NBD), and e& (Etisalat). Juma holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Khalifa University, Sharjah, UAE.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said: “The appointment of Juma as Chief Operating Officer comes at a pivotal time as we continue to advance our standing as a leading international financial services regulator. Juma’s leadership and operational expertise will be instrumental in supporting our core mission – delivering robust, transparent, and forward-looking regulation so that the DFSA remains a benchmark of excellence, both regionally and globally. I look forward to working closely with Juma to advance our strategic priorities and deliver lasting impact.”

Juma Thani Alhameli, Chief Operating Officer-designate of the DFSA, said: “I am honoured to join the DFSA and to lead its operational agenda at a time of opportunity and ambition across the region’s financial sector. I look forward to the next chapter of the DFSA’s journey, working with the talented team, and to further the DFSA’s work in delivering regulatory excellence and innovation while contributing to the continued growth of the DIFC, Dubai, and the UAE as a leading financial hub.”

Juma’s appointment underscores the DFSA’s commitment to advancing regulatory excellence and innovation, ensuring that the organisation continues to contribute to the development of the financial services ecosystem within the DIFC, as well as Dubai’s and the UAE’s overarching vision of being a global leader in innovation and sustainable economic growth.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)

Level 13, The Gate, West Wing

Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 (0)4 362 1500

Email: DFSAcorpcomms@dfsa.ae

www.dfsa.ae